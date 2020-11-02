What is Binance Launchpool’s New Project Hard Protocol?

Binance Launchpool’s seventh project is Hard Protocol (HARD). With HARD, yield farming activities will begin tomorrow and will be listed by the token exchange on November 6th.

Binance’s Launcpad platform, one of the world’s leading exchanges, announced the new project they are preparing to sign. Making a statement through official channels, Binance has announced that this 7th project is Hard Protocol (HARD).

According to the blog post published by Binance, users will be able to invest in Binance Coin (BNB), Binance USD (BUSD) and Kava (KAVA) pools to obtain HARD tokens for 30 days as of tomorrow. Binance exchange will list the HARD token in the innovation zone on November 6, and transactions will begin within the framework of HARD / BTC, HARD / BNB, HARD / BUSD and HARD / USDT pairs.

What is the Hard Protocol (HARD)?

Hard Protocol is a decentralized money market built on Kava for cross-chain yield farming with digital assets. HARD is the protocol’s own cryptocurrency. In fact, Hard Protocol is described as a re-branding of Harvest.io developed by Kava.

According to the statement made by Brian Kerr, such a step was taken because the word “harvest”, which means harvest, now has other connotations in the DeFi industry, which is increasingly polluted with new and unsuccessful projects. The Kava team decided to rebrand the project, fearing that Harvest.io, which has been fully audited, might be confused with other applications due to its name.



