What is Artificial Intelligence and what are its applications?

There are several definitions and a wide discussion about the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In general, technology can be described as the ability of a system or mechanism to simulate human intelligence.

IBM has a long history of working with AI. One of the oldest and most famous cases of the company was the game of chess between the renowned world champion in 1997 and the Deep Blue software. It was the first time in history that a computer beat a professional player.

In 2011, another IBM AI, Watson, won the television show Jeopardy !, a competition that provides answers about popular culture, and participants have to guess what the question would be asked. The software beat the program’s two biggest human competitors with only access to Wikipedia’s offline database.

After achieving these two milestones in the history of Artificial Intelligence, in 2014 IBM started offering some services for the construction of cognitive applications close to human, such as speech and text comprehension, among others.

Evolution of Artificial Intelligence

Deep Blue calculated a simple search on state spaces on the board. The number of possible moves in the game is finite, but absurdly large. A team of chess players helped the program to eliminate meaningless moves. The computer also used the score classification of each situation to make the decision on the moves, within a limited time.

Despite being revolutionary at the time, most chess programs today are no longer based on this approach, but on Machine Learning, which has made it virtually impossible for a human to beat a computer.

Expert systems

The concept of Artificial Intelligence generally encompasses three types of systems. The first, known as “expert systems”, concerns the simulation of human intelligence with direct responses to certain environmental actions, such as Deep Blue or even a simple water flow control system when filling a tank.

These systems manage to reduce the computational complexity of the problems through well-defined generalist rules and depend on the help of a human specialist. This strategy dominated the AI ​​field in the 1970s and 1980s, but it has limited capacity and cannot be used with more complex rules.

However, this does not mean that other technologies did not exist, such as algorithms, but this type of tool lacked a minimal amount of data as well as a processing and storage capacity that did not exist at that time.



