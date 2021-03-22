An update coming to your phone or an application installed as a 3rd party can cause you trouble. Of course, other than these two situations, system crashes can occur for various reasons. It is possible to overcome this problem with a restore mode that most people wonder but do not dare to… “What is Android Recovery Mode? How to enter? ” We explain the solution with the guide.

What is Android Recovery? What’s in it?

Android Recovery Mode (Android restore mode) is one of the most critical and important parts of devices. Since Android is an open source operating system, this option is usually available on all devices with this entire operating system.

This process is technically a standard interface for accessing the data recovery mode (recovery) menu on the boot disk of the device. Most non-rooted devices have a Stock Recovery Mode menu.

Entering the recovery menu

You can access this menu with the key combination that is common to almost every Android device. After turning off your device, turn on the phone by holding down the Volume up + Home key + Power key. As soon as the boot logo appears, stop pressing the power button.

If you don’t have a home key, search the internet for the combination that works on your model. After doing these operations, you will see the stock android restore screen. So the Android Recovery Mode menu …

To explain the options you encounter on this screen;

– Reboot System Now: Allows you to take the device out of restore mode and reboot normally.

– Reboot to Bootloader: This method is the recovery system created to shut down your device and restore the system to a working condition. Bootloader is a program that enables the device to load the operating system while the device is starting.

– Apply Update From ADB: With this option, you can assign preload system files to your phone over a computer connection.

– Apply Update From SD Card: It allows you to boot system files from hardware such as external memory card, USB flash disk to your device.

– Wipe Data / Factory Reset: With this option, you can delete all data on your device and restore factory settings.

– Wipe Cache Partition: It allows you to delete the cache or residual files of the operating system and applications on the phone.

– Mount / System: This option includes memory units. This section is mostly for high-level users. Formatting of the system and IMEI number is done in this section. It would be better for you not to enter this section unless you need it.

– View Recovery Logs: If you encounter an error during the restore process and you don’t know the reason, you can understand where the error is with this file.

Press the power button for 10 seconds to exit Recovery Mode. Or select Power Off / Reboot System Now option in the menu.

Finally, it is worth mentioning in our Android Recovery Mode guide. If you do not have detailed knowledge about restoration, be sure to get help from an expert. Your important files on the device are even more important to get help.