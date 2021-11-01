What is an SSL certificate and how to get it?

“What is an SSL certificate?”, “How to get an SSL certificate?” and “Are websites with SSL certificates trustworthy?” We answered your questions.

With the introduction of online shopping into our lives, the importance of personal data security has increased. What is the SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate developed for user security in this article? How to get SSL certificate? and are websites with SSL certificates reliable? We answered your questions.

Today, websites reach users using one of the HTTP(Hypertext Transfer Protocol) and HTTPS(Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) protocols. In today’s conditions, HTTPS is preferred instead of HTTP protocol, where unreliable and malicious people can easily steal data. In addition, many web browsers perceive websites running on the HTTP protocol as unsafe websites.

What is an SSL certificate?

The HTTPS protocol creates a secure connection between the website and the user. The SSL certificate is used to confirm that the data is not changed when the user visits the website.



It has different validation levels including Extended Validation certificates (EV SSL), Organization Validation certificates (OV SSL), Domain Validation certificates (DV SSL), Wildcard SSL certificates, Multi-Domain SSL certificates (MDC), Unified Communications Certificates (UCC) There are 6 types of certificates.

How to get SSL certificate?

There are multiple methods to use SSL certificates on the server side. You can get a free SSL certificate for your website through firewall services such as Cloudflare and Fastly. You can also create an SSL certificate for your website for free through platforms such as Let’s Encrypt, OpenSSL and ZeroSSL.

For a paid SSL certificate, you can choose companies such as RapidSSL, Comodo and Amazon. On the user’s side, no action is required for the use of SSL certificates.

When you visit a website with HTTPS protocol, there will be a lock icon or a warning icon in the address line. By clicking on the icon that appears, you can find out the date of the certificate, for which website it was created and on which platform it was created.

We recommend that you do not share your personal information and credit card information when you visit websites that have expired SSL certificates.

Are websites with SSL certificates reliable?

Although SSL certificates provide secure communication between users and the website, they cannot provide complete protection. Since it is possible to use SSL certificates for free, some malicious people mislead users by using SSL certificates on their websites.

Some malicious websites created under the name of shopping site and websites set up for Pishing may also have SSL certificates. For this reason, it is useful not to save your credit card information without being sure of the reliability of the website you are logging in.