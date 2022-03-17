What is an Encoder that Operates Machines Correctly, What Is It?

Even if we are not aware of it, almost all machines, big or small, that we use have a device called an encoder, and it converts machine movements into electrical signals and gives information about machine operation. Let’s take a closer look at what an encoder is, what it does, and how this device works.

Even when you open a simple device that you use at home, the complex structure that you see makes you understand how important engineering is. Machines developed by engineers have the purpose of fulfilling a specific function. The device that shows whether the machine performs the said function correctly is called an encoder. Almost all machines we use have an encoder.

It is possible to say a controller for the encoder. Because the only task of this device is to provide information by checking whether the machine in question is doing its job correctly and by converting machine movements into electrical signals. A good controller means that the machine does its job at its best. Let’s take a closer look at what an encoder is, what it does, and how this device works.

What is an encoder?

An encoder is a device found in many different machines and forms the basis of object control systems. The encoder converts the machine movements into electrical signals, detecting the position of the objects or whether they are in the right position, allowing the machine to do its job in the most accurate way.

What does the encoder do?

Encoder is a detection and control device. Let’s go through an example. When you take the elevator, the encoder detects which floor the car is on and which floor it will go to. Allows doors to open by recognizing if it is on the correct floor. In other words, whatever the function of the machine is and which objects it uses, the encoder controls the positioning of these objects.

An encoder always detects the position, speed and direction of the object in question and checks whether it is moving correctly, even if the detection and control function varies according to the machine it is used in. In other words, without an encoder, the rest of the machine can sometimes be non-functional because only this way can it be checked whether the machine is working correctly.

Encoder types:

linear encoder

rotary encoder

Angle encoder

Absolute and incremental encoder

linear encoder

The linear encoder detects linear object movements. Object movements moving over a path or line are controlled by a linear encoder. It is especially used in machines where length and cutting movements are in question.

rotary encoder

Rotary encoder detects circular object movements. The object movements of the motors used in different vehicles and machines are controlled by the rotary encoder.

Angle encoder

Angle encoder, which has a similar sensing principle with the rotary encoder, also monitors the rotational movements and provides feedback. Since it provides much more sensitive and detailed feedback than a rotary encoder, it is used in suitable machines.