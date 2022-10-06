What is “ametal”, which we use in many areas, from drinking water purification to the production of detergents, what are its properties?

We answered questions such as which non-metals are used in the production of disinfectants that we need most during the pandemic, where they are used, what are their properties. However, we also discussed whether nonmetals with a structure opposite to metals are insulators, how they are arranged and how they differ from metals.

We all know about metals. They conduct heat and electricity, but there are also non-metals that are the opposite of metals. Nonmetals have very different properties from metals and have almost nothing in common. Although nonmetals are very sensitive and have different properties, their properties differ depending on the carbon atom in them.

Nonmetals are also used in areas we didn’t even know about. Most of the cleaning materials we use, especially in the field of cleaning, contain non-metals. If you use cleaning products for sinks, we can say that non-metals help you a lot during the day. If you want, let’s answer questions like what are nonmetals, how they are arranged, where they are used without further ado.

First, what are nonmetals?

Nonmetals have a completely different structure compared to metals and semi-metals. If we generalize non-metals, then the most clearly and unambiguously we can say “elements that do not contain any metallic properties”. Since they do not pass heat and electricity like metal, they do not carry any current load. Although nonmetals are the opposite of metals, they have a wide range of applications. When we look at the periodic table, only 11 of the 118 elements have a non-metallic structure. Nonmetals occupy very little space in the periodic table. But when we look into nature, they can be found in a fairly large proportion, although their number is small.

For example, living beings in our world need non-metals to carry out their vital functions. Because most of our water and air is covered with non-metals.

What properties do nonmetals have?

Nonmetals are extremely fragile.

Nonmetals have a matte structure.

They can make physical changes depending on the room conditions they are in.

It does not conduct electric current at all, but provides thermal conductivity at a very low level.

and – can form charged ions.

When we look at their last layer, they definitely contain H (1), 4, 5, 6, 7 electrons.

They are found in nature in both atomic and molecular forms.

Melting and boiling points are lower than those of metal elements.

They can easily form compounds with metals or other non-metals.

What is the structure of nonmetals?

Nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen can exist in gaseous form

The element bromine can be found in liquid form.

The elements of iodine, carbon and sulfur can be found in solid form.

Nonmetals can vary depending on the ambient temperature in which they are located. For example, nitrogen, chlorine, hydrogen and oxygen are gaseous at room temperature. Bromine is known as a liquid nonmetal. Elements such as phosphorus and sulfur are solid at room temperature. In short, non-metals can vary depending on the temperature of the room in which they are located.

Where are nonmetals used?

In industrial products

In neon lighting

in detergents

Pool cleaning

When receiving hydrochloric acid

In the production of disinfectants

Drinking water purification

In weed removal works

In the manufacture of salt alcohol

In general, we can say that nonmetals are widely used in the field of purification. However, non-metals are also included in neon lighting. So, even if you don’t really know what it is, nonmetals are very useful in your daily life. For example, even the disinfectants we needed most during the pandemic contained non-metals. However, we see that non-metals are also used in industrial products, which is a very wide area. If you often visit swimming pools and like to swim, nonmetals will be useful to you. Because chlorine is usually used to clean swimming pools. When we look at the periodic table, we see that chlorine has a non-metallic structure. However, non-metals are also given a large place at the stages of purification of our drinking water, not only for swimming.

Do nonmetals glow?

We can say that this question is actually very curious. There is information that nonmetals shine. Unfortunately, nonmetals do not have a shiny structure. Unfortunately, it is not possible to bring them to a brilliant structure. In fact, this is another feature that distinguishes them from metals. Because metals shine. However, they can easily reflect light. To summarize, metals have a shiny structure because they can easily reflect light and heat, and non-metals have a matte structure because they cannot reflect heat and light.

Are nonmetals insulators?

Yes, nonmetals insulate well. They do not conduct heat and electricity. They can only transfer a very small amount of graphite. In addition, they do not transmit in any way. Nonmetals refract or transmit light directly because of their structure. When we examine all nonmetals, we see that they can be found in nature in a colored or colorless form. Like all their other properties, these properties distinguish them from metals. Because metals can easily conduct heat and electricity. Metals are conductive, and nonmetals are completely insulating.

Which group do nonmetals belong to?

Let’s approach the position of nonmetals in the periodic table. In the periodic table there are 8 groups A and 8 groups B. Some of them are non-metallic, and some have a metallic structure. Groups 1A, 2A and 3A in the periodic table include metals. Of course, hydrogen is not included in them. When we look at nonmetals, they can be seen in groups 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A. You can easily separate metals and nonmetals in the periodic table by marking the above groups.

What are non-metallic elements?

Iodine (G)

Chlorine (Cl)

Nitrogen (H)

Argon (Ar)

Helium (He)

Oxygen (O)

Bromine (Br)

Carbon (C)

Sulfur (S)

Phosphorus (P)

Selenium (Se)

Fluorine (F)

In total, 13 elements in the periodic table have a non-metallic structure. If you can’t find nonmetals by groups, you can easily separate nonmetals by following these elements. When separating the elements in the periodic table, be sure to follow the correct order. Otherwise, you may get erroneous results.

For you, we have answered questions such as what are nonmetals, how they work, what they are and where they are used. We use nonmetals in many areas of our daily life. You can work with nonmetals every day, especially if you clean frequently. Nonmetals take up a lot of space in our periodic table, although they may seem small. What do you think about nonmetals? Don’t forget to share with us.