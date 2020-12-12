What is AME and how does cashback work?

One of the great highlights of the last Black Friday was the cashback, a system that allows consumers to receive back a percentage of the amount they spent on purchases. Among the tools provided by retailers, the Ame application, a B2W digital wallet (Americanas.com, Submarino and Shoptime), was responsible for most of the business.

Born in 2018, Ame is a fintech pioneer in digital payments: it was one of the first to create a mobile business platform, which allows the user, through the app, to pay for purchases in physical and online stores, recharge the cell phone, buy credit games, fueling the car, and all this via cell phone, without paper. And the cool thing is that, paying with Ame in partner stores, you get the famous cashback.

The application can be downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play. From there, the system requests the supply of full name, CPF, date of birth, email and telephone number. After receiving the information, and validating the data, the user receives an email confirming the validation of the account.

What are the advantages of Ame?

In addition to cashback, which we will talk about next, the great advantage of the platform, according to its developers, is taking care of your financial life: although it is not a bank, the application allows you to carry out financial transactions, such as transfers and payments.

It is also possible to pay and split payment slips, request a personal loan or a credit card. All this directly through the app, without bureaucracy. In addition, the Ame Digital application does not charge any type of fee, which means transferring money to other users of the service at no cost. It is also possible to make transfers and PIX payments with the app.

Various types of gift cards are available on the Ame app, from Uber, Spotify, Google Play, among others. The platform also provides tickets for parties and shows under special conditions, recharges credits on the cell phone and even allows you to buy credits for online games and game cards.



