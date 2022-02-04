What Is Amazon Echo Auto For?

Amazon has several products that help automate everyday life. Powered by the Alexa virtual assistant, these gadgets can make life more comfortable, accessible and simple, with just a voice command.

Anyone who already uses an Echo smart speaker to control integrated products such as lamps, alarms or air conditioners knows how useful they can be. So why not take them out of the house?

The Amazon Echo Auto is the option for those who also want to take this practicality to the car. It can be integrated into the vehicle’s sound system, so users have a more comfortable experience than using Alexa on their smartphone.

Below, we present the main features of the Echo Auto and the main advantages of having Amazon’s personal assistant inside your car.

How does the Amazon Echo Auto work

The Amazon Echo Auto is no different from the company’s smart speakers. It recognizes voice commands through eight built-in microphones and can be used to play music, take messages or appointments, update you on traffic conditions or read the news. You can also command other Alexa-integrated products that are in your house, so that the lamps are on or the air conditioning on when you arrive, for example.

In order to function, the Echo Auto connects to Alexa through your mobile app and uses your smartphone’s data plan to connect and access other features. After that, you can use your vehicle’s Bluetooth system so that commands are answered through the car stereo, but it’s important to check if your car has Bluetooth compatibility with the device before buying it.

The Echo Auto has a bracket that can be attached to the vehicle’s air outlet and the power cable can be plugged into a USB port.