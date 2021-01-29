What is Alpha Finance Increasing by 120% in One Week?

DeFi platform Alpha Finance (ALPHA) has surged more than 120% in a week. ALPHA set the record by increasing the price to $ 1.84 on January 28th. What are Alpha Finance and ALPHA tokens?

ALPHA, one of the tokens participating in the altcoin rise, rose by nearly 130% in 7 days. The ALPHA price positioned at $ 1.84 on January 28, reaching an all-time high. Alpha, which started its network life in October, saw its lowest price with $ 0.026 at the beginning of November. After about 3 months of this decrease, ALPHA, which broke the record, increased by over 670% in 1 month.

The market value for ALPHA shows $ 259.5 million, while its daily trade volume is over $ 300 million. ALPHA, which managed to enter the top 100 in terms of market value, positioned its market dominance at 0.03%.

What is Alpha Finance (ALPHA)?

Alpha Finance, which sells tokens in 2020 with the support of Binance Launchpad, is a project that focuses on research and development in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi). With the support of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum (ETH), Alpha Finance cross-chain aims to create a DeFi ecosystem. The project was created by Tascha Punyaneramitdee, a former strategy manager for Band Protocol.

Alpha Lending is the first project of the Alpha Finance platform. Alpha Lending offers its users a decentralized lending service with algorithmically adjusted interest rates. Alpha Finance aims to execute confidential swap transactions and provide lending services with fixed interest rates. Alpha’s ultimate goal is to provide a user-friendly DeFi experience with such services in a solution-oriented framework.

ALPHA has been announced as the platform’s native cryptocurrency. ALPHA token can be used for activities such as liquidity mining, participation in governance decisions and staking. The ALPHA token, whose circulating supply was announced as 174.1 million as of January 29, 2021, is located on platforms such as Binance, Uniswap, Hotbit, 1inch Exchange.