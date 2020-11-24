With the developing technology and internet-based applications, we started to feel the importance of the cyber security field more clearly. The importance of white hat hackers who stand against the malicious hacker groups known as black hat is increasing considerably. So what is a white hat hacker, what does it do? How to be? Let’s take a closer look.

What is a White Hat Hacker? How to be?

The name White Hat Hacker, also known as CEH, is known as Certified White Hat Hacker. White hat hackers use the term hacking for individuals or organizations who are committing cyber crimes. Therefore, groups or individuals that we know as white hat hackers provide processes to reveal the administrations they use technically for pirates. White hat hackers, who are harnessing the bad guys of the computer world, are known for having advanced system knowledge and having more than one software knowledge.

What the hats mean

The different points of the hacks, which are classified in three different categories as black, gray and white, are important. What we need to know about this is as follows:

Black hat hacker: Malicious hacker group that investigates system vulnerabilities and performs various attacks.

Gray hat hacker: As can be understood from its color, it is a group of hackers who make good and bad hacking attempts depending on their situation or work.

White hat hacker: It is a hacker group that finds system vulnerabilities, informs the relevant people about visible and potential system vulnerabilities and closes the vulnerabilities.

For white-hat hackers, who are well qualified as security experts in this field, it is also an important fact that individuals who are aggressive or hacking, know the basic techniques and management of the attacks they use and know the methods to respond with.

How to become a white hat hacker?

First of all, regardless of the type of hat, it is necessary to have sufficient hardware in Linux-Windows operating systems knowledge, network basic knowledge, programming and database.

Once you have learned basic programming, you can try some beginner applications. Today, the most common and current programming language used for hacking is Python. Of course, besides this language, C and C ++ languages ​​are also a complementary factor.

Apart from this information, the most important and deep structures you need to know in front of you are networks. Having a command of parameters such as the structure, knowledge and working principle of a network will enrich your moves.

Those who want to be a white hat hacker need to know the coding and package structures in the Linux operating system well, which allows you to work comfortably in the Kali Linux operating system, which hackers frequently use.

What certificate is required to become a white hat hacker?

The Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) is a well-intentioned hacking professional who knows and understands how to look for vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities in target systems, and uses the same information and tools as a malicious hacker to evaluate the security features of target systems in a legal and legitimate manner. With the CEH certificate, the competence of the people in a certain network security area in CEH is approved with a supplier-independent perspective.

In order to obtain this certificate, it is necessary to pass the CEH Exam known with the ECO-350 or 312-50 code. The language of the exam is English, and in this exam, CEH candidates try to answer 150 information security questions, one more challenging. In order to get the CEH certificate, you need to do 70 percent of 150 questions correctly. When you pass the 70 percent threshold in this exam, you are entitled to receive the title of Certified Ethical Hacker.



