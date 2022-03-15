What Is A VPN Network And Why Its Use Has Skyrocketed In Russia These Days

A VPN is a virtual private network that keeps your geographical location secret and allows you to access websites that have been blocked or censored for not being within your geographical area. By installing an app that allows us to create them, we can avoid websites and online trackers while accessing websites from all over the world, also having tools that allow us to encrypt our Internet connection to protect the IP address, browsing history and other personal data when we are online, use applications or connect to a WiFi.

In other words, if you want to use an app, service, or platform that doesn’t support your country, you can create a VPN and trick its verifiers into thinking you’re connecting from that country where it’s allowed.

Instagram blocked in Russia

Last week, the Russian government announced on March 11 that as of the 14th – yesterday Monday – the use of the social network Instagram owned by Meta (former Facebook) would be blocked. If you live in Russia, since yesterday it is not possible to use Instagram on mobile, which is why three days earlier, on March 11, Russian citizens flocked to the Internet to find ways to establish a VPN network and use Instagram again. .

As a result, yesterday, March 14, 2022, VPN installs in Russia reached an all-time high and shot up 11,253%, above average, according to AtlasVPN. Figures show that VPN demand was much higher than average even before the announcement of the Instagram ban. However, install volume skyrocketed on March 11, 2022, and continued to grow at a phenomenal rate for the next two days.

Among the reasons for the ban on Instagram in Russia, some experts point out that it is a response to Facebook’s decision to temporarily allow users in some countries to call for violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian soldiers in the context of the invasion.