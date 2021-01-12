What is a System Volume Information file? Is it a virus?

When you connect any storage device to your computer running Windows operating system, you are very likely to see the System Volume Information file. Did my computer get a virus when some users saw this file? he can panic. So even if you delete it, what is the System Volume Information file that comes up again? What does it do?

What is a System Volume Information file?

When you enable the view of hidden files and folders, this file, which is seen on devices such as USB memory / disk, is set to be inaccessible to everyone, including users with administrator permissions.

When you double click on this file, you will see an error message “access denied”. This is because Windows uses this folder for certain system-level features. Permissions are set to prevent users and programs without proper permissions from tampering with files inside and editing important system functions.

What’s in this file?

System Volume Information file; restore points, content indexing service that speeds up your file searches, link tracking service databases used to repair shortcuts and links. Contains information used by

If you have a drive formatted with ExFAT or FAT32 file systems, you can open this file and look inside. It usually contains the IndexerVolumeGuid file. This file provides identification of your drive.

The Windows indexing service examines the files on the drive and indexes them. The next time you connect the drive to the computer, Windows checks the identifier IndexerVolumeGuid file and knows which search database to associate with the drive. In this way, you can search the drive from the search section of the Windows explorer.

In short, the IndexerVolumeGuid file allows it to be searched only within the searched file, instead of searching through all computer files when searching in a USB memory or disk.

How to delete System Volume Information?

We do not recommend deleting this file. On NTFS-formatted drives, Windows won’t even allow you to access the folder. On ExFAT or FAT32 formatted drives, you can select the folder and delete it. However, Windows will recreate the file you deleted. Because Windows stores important system data here and does not want the System Volume Information file to be touched. All kinds of information Windows needs to recognize the driver, from search database information to indexing data, are contained in this folder.

If this file takes up too much space, you can reduce the space allocated to restore in the system settings. If you are uncomfortable seeing this folder, you can turn off the visibility of hidden files and folders. However, it is not possible to delete this file permanently, it is not recommended in any way.

Contrary to what most people know, this file is not a virus or malware. On the contrary, it is one of the requirements for your drive to work correctly and to use Windows features.