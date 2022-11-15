What Is a “Post to View” in TikTok?

TikTok has introduced a new feature called “publish to view”, which has confused many users. Here’s all you need to know.

After the last update of the short app on November 14, many users found that some videos and photos posted by others were blurred by a message that read: “Publish for viewing.”

TikTokers were confused as they needed to post their own photo or short video if they wanted to see what someone else posted.

Several users have already criticized this feature, comparing it to a popular photo-sharing app. “They copy BeReal because it’s popular, but they actually shove it down our throats,” one of them wrote.

Explanation of the “publications to view” TikTok

“Publish for Viewing” is the latest addition to TikTok’s “Now” feature, which allows you to “share photos and videos daily to share your most authentic moments with the most important people.”

Now users receive daily “Time to Date” notifications with a suggestion to post a ten-second video or photo to share with friends.

After posting for a three-minute window, it unlocks other posts so you can see them. This feature also allows you to view your past downloads, but you won’t be able to see them for your friends.

Anyone who wants to use it must be over 13 years old or over 14 years old for residents of South Korea or Indonesia.

How to enable the TikTok Now feature

TikTok Now is available in the app in some countries, while in others it will have to be downloaded separately. If you see a “publish to view” notification, it means that the new feature is available for use in the app.

If not, you just download TikTok Now from the App Store or Google Play, open the app and create an account. You can also use the one you already have for TikTok.

Click the “Start As” button if you want to use the account you are currently logged in to, or “Other TikTok Accounts” if you want to log in using another one.