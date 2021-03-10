What is a Chromebook? Meet some models

The Chromebook is a notebook with greater integration with Google. The gadget is configured with the Chrome OS operating system and works as a kind of Google Chrome more complete and broad, focusing on the services of the company to make the experience more fluid and practical. This all makes the Chromebook faster, lighter and with simpler settings.

Currently, we have two more variations on the market, the Chromebook Plus and the Chromebook Spin, known to be 2 in 1 and that offer the power of a Chromebook and the versatility of a tablet.

Below we have some Chromebook suggestions for you to know.

Samsung Chromebook Plus Notebook

With a focus on portability instead of high performance, this Samsung Chromebook Plus has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage and Intel Celeron 3965Y processor with 1.5 GHz speed. As a main feature, it has the association of the touchscreen with the pen Stylus, which allows use as a tablet on an anti-reflective 12.2-inch Full HD screen.

The model also has an integrated microphone, one digital and one mono, and a front camera of 1 MP + camera on the base of the keyboard of 13 MP.

Acer Chromebook C731-C9DA Notebook

With an 11.6-inch screen and a front camera with HD resolution, this Acer Chromebook delivers satisfactory performance. The chromebook has two USB ports, a memory card and an HDMI port. It also has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, the specifications being able to switch between lightness and fluidity, without losing a reasonable level of performance, since it has an Intel Celeron processor with 1.6 GHz speed.

Acer Chromebook C733T-C0QD Notebook

With configurations similar to the previous Chromebook, this other Acer model has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of memory in eMMC. Its processor, however, is the Intel Celeron N4000, a little slower, with a speed of 1.1 GHz.

In addition, this Chromebook has 4 USB ports, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connection and camera with HD resolution.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Notebook

This Chromebook Spin also brings the versatility of the 2 in 1, being able to be flexed in 360 degrees and used by the 11.6 inch touchscreen. In terms of memory, the Spin 311 has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC memory, with an integrated video card. The processor is AMD Ryzen, with a 1.6 GHz base clock speed and up to 2.4 GHz maximum boost clock.

Finally, the model also has 4 USB ports, front camera and 4200 mAh battery, which can reach up to 10 hours of use.

Samsung Chromebook 3 Notebook

With an 11.6-inch HD screen, this Samsung Chromebook has an Intel Celeron N3060 processor with 1.6 GHz speed, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of memory in eMMC. This third generation of Chromebook also has two USB ports and an HDMI port, front camera, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections.

It is worth it?

The focus of Chromebooks is portability and speed, uniting the Chrome OS operating system with settings that allow good performance for those who like to be always connected. Therefore, they are still characterized as good business for those looking to perform tasks in a faster and more agile way, especially in Google services.

With the 2 in 1 models, the versatility becomes even greater, since it allows the use of the device also as a tablet, bringing flexibility and allowing the use of the touchscreen.

Protect the privacy of your data

Nord VPN is a simple and very secure VPN service, created to make your data unreadable online. Once connected, you can use the internet in complete privacy, without danger of having your data leaked or stolen. In addition, it makes it possible to access services available outside of Brazil, also with total security and peace of mind.

By subscribing to the NordVPN 2-year package, TecMundo readers receive a discount, and even get a free month’s bonus! Access the site and learn a little more about this service.