What is a champion trombone? – Make good music terrible with trombone

The latest rhythm game to conquer social networks, Trombone Champ hits the ground with a mighty sound. So what is Trombone Champ and why should you play it?

If you are familiar with rhythm-based video games like Guitar Hero or Rock Band, it may be easy for you to understand how a small game called Trombone Champ has conquered the internet. Trombone Champ, created by developer Holy Wow, was released last week for PC. The game quickly gained popularity after PC Gamer named it a contender for the title of game of the year. Since then, players have been sharing game clips on social media.

Trombone Champ puts you in the place of a silly trombonist playing classical works by Beethoven, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Scott Joplin’s ragtime hits, “God Save the King”, the US national anthem and much more.

Using the mouse to move the trombone pitch up or down, you have to hit the pitch accurately while playing the song to get the highest possible score. Since the slider moves in the opposite direction to how you move the mouse, this adds extra complexity, especially in some faster songs.

Brass trombone sounds provide the lead melody using the notes you play on top of the real backing track. As a result, the Trombone Champ is a lot of fun when you don’t play it very well. Nicole Clark of Polygon describes it best: it’s like playing Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” on a tape recorder.

While you play each song with your trombone (for which you unlock different colors and other achievements), the game provides a background of visual effects. Most of the game’s comedy is based on these episodes, accompanied by your cartoon character playing the trombone with varying success.

“Trombone Champ is literally the only game I would like to make. It’s completely out of this world God level,” says Cursed to Golf game developer Liam Edwards. “If you have any respect for life, you will play with it, laugh and curse the geniuses behind it.”