What is a BTS mixtape? Another musical facet of idols

In addition to the albums with which the K-Pop band makes its comebacks, the members of BTS have shown different musical facets through mixtapes, today we will tell you what identifies these releases.

Since before the debut of BTS, the members that make up this group have shown that in addition to their talent for singing and dancing, they have great creativity to compose and produce their own songs, which is why we often see them behind the entire process of the melodies that they create. present on stage.

Each one of them has managed to show their musical abilities in the various comebacks, but in addition to the group songs, we have discovered these qualities of the boys with varied projects, one of the modalities is precisely that of the mixtapes.

The members have also performed as soloists, but not all of them have their own mixtape, how is this record material of the K-Pop singers that ARMYs expect so much? Here we explain it in detail.

BTS: WHAT IS A MIXTAPE AND HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM AN ALBUM?

A BTS mixtape is a solo mini album by one of the members that is only released digitally. The melodies show a different facet from what we know of them musically together with BTS, either because of their musical style and any other area of ​​their creativity poured into the tracks.

Mixtapes allow BTS members to create songs according to their personal style and preferences, beyond thinking about what goes well with a certain concept or musical trends.

HOW MANY MIXTAPE DOES BTS HAVE?

Until now the members that have released a mixtape are only 3, but several of these singers have stated that they are working on new record material as soloists with this format.

Until now Suga has two mixtapes as Agust D one of them under the name of this artist and the other called D2, RM has a self-titled mixtape and also released Mono, while J-Hope presented Hope World. Do you already know all the melodies of these projects?

