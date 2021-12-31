What If You Google ‘New Years Eve’: Confetti Rain

Google loves to place surprises here and there, fill its services and platforms with ‘easter eggs’ or Easter eggs: hidden content on the occasion of certain events, onomastics or dates highlighted in the calendar. He did it for example in 2019 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Wizard of Oz – certainly still surprising – and he did it again to end 2020 and again this 2021 that will end in a few hours.

Confetti on your screen

One of the most typical things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve – and in parades, and at weddings – is confetti, those little pieces of colored paper that are thrown away. This year, we can only throw the confetti at home or on the balcony, especially if you go to a restaurant, although always respecting security measures. Google has wanted not to be less, and to celebrate the farewell of 2021 and the entry of 2022 has drawn one of its surprises.

Therefore, if you type ‘New Year’s Eve’ or ‘New Year’s Eve’ in the Google search engine, either in a desktop browser or in the mobile app, as soon as the search results appear, you will also get a shower of confetti and the typical sound of the noisemakers.

But the best part is that you will see an animated icon of a confetti cannon with the lid moving. If you press it, you will again water the search interface -and therefore the screen- with confetti, with the sound of a trumpet.