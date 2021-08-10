What if …? | When it opens on Disney +, trailer and how many chapters it has

What if …?: The long-awaited animated series by A.C. Bradley is one of the great premieres this August for the Marvel Universe. We tell you everything. What if …? is one of Marvel Studios’ freshest and most distinctive productions since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008. An animated web series created by A.C. Bradley and who is completely unmarked from Phase 4. Here he has come to play, experiment and tell different stories, as the comic originally did. In essence, this series will tell on Disney + what would happen if the main events of the films happened differently; all as observed by Uatu the Watcher.

What if …? | Release date, trailer in Spanish and number of episodes

What if …? premieres exclusively on Disney + this August 11. In Spain it will be called What would happen if …?, Although very few people know it under this name. “You will enter a multiverse of infinite possibilities,” promises Marvel. How could it be otherwise, the series will arrive in full Spanish.

Development began in September 2018 and has been brewing for the past three years. In total, this first season – it is confirmed that there will be a second season – will consist of 10 episodes; the second, according to the initial plans, will also consist of 9 or 10 episodes. Every Wednesday a new episode will be broadcast; so until next October, when the tenth and last of this first season will be published.

Date of all the episodes of What If…? | Season 1

Episode 1 – August 11, 2021

Episode 2 – August 18, 2021

Episode 3 – August 25, 2021

Episode 4 – September 1, 2021

Episode 5 – September 8, 2021

Episode 6 – September 15, 2021

Episode 7 – September 22, 2021

Episode 8 – September 29, 2021

Episode 9 – October 6, 2021

Episode 10 – October 13, 2021