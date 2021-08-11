What If…?: New Marvel Series Debuts on Disney+

What If…?: This Wednesday (11), fans who were orphans from new Marvel productions on Disney+ can already celebrate. That’s because the new What If…? series debuted today, an animation that should further expand the MCU’s multiverse.

Fan-loved characters such as T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Bucky Barners (Sebastian Stan), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) will appear in different versions than those already featured in the films.

“‎What if instead of Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the first Super Soldier? This creative exercise is at the heart of What If…?, the first animated series from the Marvel Cinematographic Universe. The anthology reimagines numerous major events from the movies in game-changing ways, and also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa through voice work before his death,” reads the official synopsis.

Animation should earn new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.