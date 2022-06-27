What if Matthew McConaughey had played Jack Sparrow instead of Johnny Depp?

Initially, Matthew McConaughey was considered for the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films instead of Johnny Depp, and this decision would have huge consequences for the respective career trajectories of both actors. As shown by Disney, which offered him $ 22.5 million for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Johnny Depp plays a key role in the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The series relied more and more on Depp’s role as the rebellious pirate Jack Sparrow with each sequel, when the character turned from a supporting star into a main character between the first and second films and became the only main character of the franchise by the fourth. walk.

However, Depp was not the first actor to be considered for this now famous role. While it may be hard to imagine, given how iconic the actor’s take on the role is now, stars as diverse as Robert De Niro and Cary Elwes were considered before Depp eventually landed the role. Even earlier, Matthew McConaughey was originally planned to play the main role in the role of the antihero Pirates of the Caribbean.

When the original 2003 Pirates of the Caribbean film The Curse of the Black Pearl was written, the first draft of the script featured a helpless, charming pirate who helped the hero free himself from the love interest of the villainous captain. Because of his resemblance to Burt Lancaster (who inspired the character), Matthew McConaughey was considered for the role before Depp joined us. McConaughey winning the role of Depp would have huge consequences for the careers of both actors and could change the entire history of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

In “Pirates of the Caribbean” McConaughey almost starred

Rather a straightforward pirate story than a finished film (which Disney executives complained about), in the original script of Pirates of the Caribbean, Will Turner had to save Elizabeth from a pirate holding her for ransom. There were no supernatural elements in the version of the film that McConaughey was attached to. Memorable villains from Pirates of the Caribbean, such as Davy Jones, Tia Dalma and Kraken, would be harder to imagine in this iteration of a franchise that relied more on fencing than witchcraft. However, the Disney executive noted that paranormal phenomena were part of what made the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction so popular at Disneyworld, which led to a rewrite involving fantastic zombie pirates and curses from the film.

How “Pirates of the Caribbean” would Change McConaughey’s Career

If Matthew McConaughey had starred in Pirates of the Caribbean, there is a high probability that there would have been no McConaughey-sans in the early 2010s, since the actor would never have left the spotlight. McConaughey’s transformation into a brooding indie star was due to star turns in films such as “Dallas Buyers Club,” “True Detective” and “Dirt.” However, this shift in career became possible due to the fact that McConaughey did not lead a major franchise. The usual sequels of Pirates of the Caribbean would have kept him in the public consciousness, so his revival would have been neither necessary nor possible. If it weren’t for the male lead roles in blockbusters and romantic comedies that dried up in the late 2000s after such flops as “Launch Failure” and “Sugar,” McConaughey would never have had to prove himself later in his career, which means some of his most critical moments. famous roles probably wouldn’t exist if he directed the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

How would McConaughey play Jack Sparrow

Although the revival of McConaughey’s career allowed him to demonstrate his range and depth of his acting abilities, it is worth noting that (at least early on) Depp’s portrayal of Jack Sparrow earned him an Oscar nomination and critical acclaim. Thus, it can be argued that McConaughey could have achieved career growth earlier if he had starred in the Pirates of the Caribbean films. However, this argument is somewhat flawed. In the end, there is almost no chance that McConaughey would have brought to this role that unconventional mannerism that made Depp’s Sparrow famous. Most likely, McConaughey’s Sparrow would have been more laid-back and classically cool, which could have made him a much less distinctive and memorable minor character. Evidence for this claim can be found in 2005’s “Sugar,” where McConaughey had the opportunity to turn the standard main character of an adventure film into something more interesting and original, and instead he decided to rely on his standard soft southern charm, playing the role on autopilot.