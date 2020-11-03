What if Donald Trump does not admit defeat?

There is a pending question in the context of the 2020 United States Elections, what will happen if Donald Trump is defeated and he does not accept it? Let’s analyze.

Elections 2020 United States: It’s the big day, the voting is underway and voters take to the streets to exercise their national right, the most recent opinion polls show Democratic challenger Joe Biden taking the lead. Everything makes us think what would happen if Donald Trump loses and does not accept the result?

The victor needs to get 270 votes in the electoral college in order to secure the White House, and Trump is trying to catch up in crucial states like Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump will spend Tuesday at his campaign headquarters in Virginia, he has circumvented Covid-19 guidelines by inviting hundreds of supporters to an election night party in the East Room of the White House.

Analysts predict that 40 percent of the votes will be sent by mail, rather than in person, and the Trump campaign has claimed that voting by mail will produce an election that will be “the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.”

In this regard, a Wall Street Journal and NBC News poll found that 47 percent of Biden supporters plan to vote by mail, compared to just 11 percent of Trump voters.

Trump intends to block votes

Knowing this, Donald Trump has threatened to take legal action to block the counting of votes received after Election Day.

Pennsylvania has said it may take several days to count your votes, but Trump has told supporters that “cheating can happen like never before.”

Trump said “we will go to our lawyers” as soon as the polls close. Throughout the campaign, Trump has hinted that he would reject defeat and there are fears that white supremacists and other groups will take to the streets to protest if the outcome is close and in any way controversial, like the infamous 2000 election when Al Gore narrowly lost to George. W. Bush.

Not only that, as it has been doing, Somagnews brings timely information about the 2020 United States Elections, where it has announced that still President Donald Trump has already threatened to leave the country if he is not re-elected.

On the other hand, Chip Felkel, a Republican strategist in South Carolina, said: “I was working on the Bush campaign in Florida in 2000 and we don’t want to go back down that road. We are much more divided than we were 20 years ago. think about what would happen. ”

Felkel, who is not a supporter of President Trump, said: “If it is very clear that he has lost, hopefully there will be some maturity not to put the country in a tumultuous struggle.”

On Twitter, Monday, November 2, the president warned of “street violence” after the US Supreme Court voted to grant an extension to the counting of votes in Pennsylvania.

Last month, during the only face-to-face presidential debate, Trump told the right-wing Proud Boys: “Stand back and wait.”

Companies in several cities, including New York, Denver and Minneapolis, have closed their facilities amid fears of riots on the scale of what happened earlier in the year when activists from Black Lives Matter and Antifa clashed with American nationalists.

The fear is that if the outcome of the election depends on one state, as in 2000, and a constitutional crisis occurs, Trump supporters and opponents could end up colliding violently on the streets of cities like Minneapolis, Charlottesville and Portland, Oregon.

Last month, a study claimed there was an increased risk of election-related militia violence in Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The United States is arguably more politically polarized than it has been since the Civil War in the 19th century, and there are fears that a violent incident amid political turmoil could ignite the tinderbox.

Felkel said: “I don’t think there is much doubt that Biden will win the popular vote, but we have this crafty thing called an electoral college.”

He concluded: “If Biden has a big enough margin and the 20 votes from the (Pennsylvania) Electoral College don’t matter, then it’s a moot point. But if it comes down to those 20 votes, I think they will do the math and try to keep the office. “.



