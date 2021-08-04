What If…?: Captain Carter Confirmed in Season 2 of The Series

Season 2 of What If…?, by Marvel, will again feature Captain Carter (played by Hayley Atwell). The information was confirmed by Brad Winderbaum, one of the executive producers of the project at Disney+, through a virtual press conference.

“From the beginning, we realized that she was a character that became very important because she was just Captain Carter,” he explained. “In Season 2, she will be the one we revisit to go on a new adventure,” he said.

The character, which corresponds to the protagonist of the first episode of season 1, will converge with the specific plot of Steve Rogers as Captain America. Peggy Carter first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, released in 2011. Developing her own narrative, she was at the helm of the Agent Carter series on ABC between 2015 and 2016.

In What If…?, Marvel intends to further expand its horizons regarding the multiverse during Phase 4 of the MCU. In this animated anthology, set to premiere on August 11th on streaming, many possibilities will be explored from facts already known to the public. However, the characters will appear in different contexts from their originals, culminating in something quite innovative.

What If…? is based on the company’s eponymous comic, originally published in 1977. The animation will be distributed weekly in streaming, releasing ten episodes in its 1st season to all platform subscribers.

The expectation is that the last episode will focus on Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and will premiere on October 13, next to the arrival of Gavião Arqueiro at Disney+, scheduled for November 24 this year.

In addition to Hayley Atwell, the voiceover cast also features the voices of Paul Bettany, Don Cheadle, Michael Douglas, Karen Gillian, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Ruffalo, and even Chadwick Boseman, who has recorded all of his scenes before. of unexpectedly passing away in August 2020.

