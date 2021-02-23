What has Chris Hemsworth been doing since ‘Extraction’?

This is everything Chris Hemsworth has been up to since Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ movie became a hit.

Chris Hemsworth first rose to fame in Australia playing Kim Hyde on the Australian television series “Home and Away” (2004-2007) before beginning a film career in Hollywood.

He is best known for playing Thor in eight Marvel Cinematic Universe films, beginning with 2011’s ‘Thor’ and most recently appearing in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

He was last seen in the Netflix movie, ‘Extraction’, which also featured Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbor.

The film’s story follows a black ops mercenary who must rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug dealer in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film received praise for its performances and action sequences and also became the most-watched original film in Netflix history.

This is what Chris Hemsworth has been up to

The actor has been pretty busy since his Netflix movie hit the top last spring. He also launched his fitness app ‘Centr free’ to try and help people stay fit and healthy while isolating themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also started filming the psychedelic sci-fi drama “Escape From Spiderhead.”

Previously, Somagnews reported that in January Chris also began filming Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ with director Taika Waititi in Australia.

Movie where Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson will reprise their roles from previous ‘Thor’ movies. The film is scheduled to be released in May 2022.

Chris will also star in Furiosa, the ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ spin-off, starring Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, Fury Road.

They clone the first black-footed ferret in the United States, will they save the species from extinction? Follow us on Twitter to stay informed.