What happens when you block someone on WhatsApp?

This is what happens when you have blocked a WhatsApp contact

WhatsApp is a popular alternative to common messaging apps like iMessage and Facebook Messenger, so it is important to know everything about blocking contacts.

Many people use WhatsApp on their phones as their main means of contact with others, it is a good option to send text messages and chat in groups if all your friends do not have the same type of phone or if they live abroad.

Of course, as with any app used for person-to-person interaction, sometimes it is necessary to block someone on WhatsApp, whether they are receiving calls or texts from numbers they don’t know, or they are being harassed by someone they know. , blocking is an easy way to stop contact without problems or awkward confrontations.

This happens when you block someone on WhatsApp

Blocking someone on WhatsApp can stop that user’s direct contact, but it doesn’t remove them from your contacts.

To do so, you will need to delete your contact from your phone manually.

You can also unblock a contact at any time, so if you need a break from someone for a while, you can still talk to them again when you feel like it.

WhatsApp tries its best to make it ambiguous whether it has been blocked or not, to protect the privacy of its users.

WhatsApp tries its best to make it ambiguous whether it has been blocked or not, to protect the privacy of its users.




