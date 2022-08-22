What happens to Navi after the Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time and the Mask of Majora

Link’s fabulous companion Navi is one of the most memorable elements of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. From her constant chorus of “Hey! Listen!” To her whimsical insistence on teaching Link how to do the simplest tasks like opening doors and putting on shoes, it’s no exaggeration to say that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time would have been a completely different experience without Navi. However, the fairy disappears at the end of “Ocarina” and does not appear in the direct continuation of “Maski Majora”. Her final fate was never confirmed, which led to a number of fan theories about where she could have gone and whether she would ever be reunited with her loved one.

The link of the Ocarina of Time initially considers itself part of the Kokiri, a forest race where every child is paired with a guide fairy. At the beginning of the game, another Kokiri teases Link because he doesn’t have a magical companion yet. Navi finally appears to team up with Link, marking the beginning of his epic journey, as almost immediately afterwards he is summoned to talk to the Great Deku Tree in order to cure the elder tree of the corruption inside it. Link later finds out that he is not a purebred Kokiri, but rather a lost Chilian child adopted by the forest people, implying that Navi is a special fairy because she became his companion and not an ordinary Kokiri child.

Link was looking for Navi in a major mask?

Navi is shown flying away at the very end of Ocarina of Time, having fulfilled her goal by helping Link defeat Ganondorf and liberate the Kingdom of Hyrule. However, Link seems to be having a bad time of separation, as at the beginning of “The Mask of Majora” it is shown that he is looking for a “friend” with whom he broke up. Although the game does not explicitly say that this friend is Navi, many fans believe that the fairy is actually the one the Hero of Time is looking for. Unfortunately, Link does not reunite with Navi during the events of Majora’s Mask, as he quickly gets involved in a new adventure involving the titular mask and the parallel world of the Terms.

Instead of Navi Link, masked majors instead teams up with Tatl, a brand new fabulous companion. Although Tatl performs the same in-game functions as Navi, she has never received the same recognition among fans as the fairy from Ocarina of Time. This may be due to the fact that Tatl makes simple sounds similar to bells, and does not repeat memorable catch phrases such as “Hey! Listen!” Navi, even if it also made Navi a little unpopular. At least, she was remembered. Tatl, the fairy from the Term, is also much rougher with Link than with Navi, although she eventually thanks the hero for helping save her kingdom from the Skull Kid and the Mask of Majora. At the end of the game, Tatl and Link’s paths diverge, and Link apparently resumes his search for Navi, but in the end he is no closer to finding his original fairy friend.

Link Needs Navi to Regain Hero Status

Although Link probably saw Navi as a friend after the long journey they took together in Ocarina of Time, his motive for searching for her might not just be a desire to reunite with a missing companion. At the end of Ocarina of Time, Hyrule’s timeline split into two parts, as one version of Link continued to live as an adult, and the other became a child again. The children’s version of Link is the one who is looking for Navi and acts as the main character of Majora’s Mask. Although he is usually shown to be cheerful and playful, this version of Link may actually have a darker side.

The Hyrule Historia supplementary book about the Children’s Link states: “Ever since he returned to the Children’s Era, the swordsman lamented the fact that he was not remembered as a hero.” Since Link saved Hyrule as an adult, his childhood version returns to a peaceful kingdom where no one except Navi and possibly his horse Epona remembers the great deeds he did. Link may be looking for Navi because she is the only one who remembers his heroic deeds, or because he thinks that by finding his magical companion again, he will be able to embark on a new journey and be hailed a hero again. This theory is confirmed by the appearance of Link’s Ocarina as the “Hero Spirit” in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, where he is embittered and full of past grievances and grievances.

Navi may have returned to the Kokiri Forest

While Link’s motives for finding Navi may not have been ultimately heroic, this does not answer the question of what happened to the fairy herself after she broke up with Link at the end of Ocarina of Time. One theory is that she returned to the Kokiri forest to connect with another young Kokiri, who has a heroic fate ahead of him.