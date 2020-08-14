What happens every minute on the Internet?

On the Internet, 347,000 new Stories are posted on Instagram every minute, 147,000 photos are posted on Facebook and 41 million messages are exchanged on WhatsApp. The data are from the 2020 edition of the Data Never Sleeps infographic (“Data never sleeps”, in free translation) from Domo, a company specialized in cloud computing. The survey was released last Wednesday (12) and shows a series of other surprising statistics on global consumption habits on the Internet.

Other highlights are the gain in popularity of TikTok and the growing relevance of Zoom in times of pandemic. In addition, the survey reveals that the world spends $ 1 million a minute on online shopping.

Domo conducts the survey annually to assess the amount of information that is generated on the Internet every minute, every day. In addition to assessing these materials, associating them with popular services and platforms, the study also provides interesting data on habits and modes of consumption.

Examples of this are statistics that show the greater relevance of the Zoom videoconferencing program and the TikTok app in 2020. According to the data, every minute, 208 thousand people participate in conferences through Zoom, while TikTok is installed 2,704 times on new devices. . The numbers justify the fact that apps are consistently among the most downloaded on mobile phones.

The survey also provides interesting information about the growth of some services. According to estimates, every minute, Spotify adds 28 new songs to its catalog, YouTube gains 500 new hours of video uploaded by users and Twitter receives 319 new users. In addition, in just one minute, 69,444 people apply for a job on LinkedIn, while Amazon sends 6,659 orders.

Other data from the Domo study indicate that the population of the Internet (part of the 7 billion inhabitants of the planet with access to the network) is growing. In 2020, there are 4.5 billion people with some level of Internet access, expressive growth compared to the 4.3 billion estimated in 2018.

In addition to this information, the 2020 edition of Data Never Sleeps shows that consumers worldwide spend $ 1 million per minute on Internet purchases (about R $ 5.36 million, in direct conversion). On mobile phones, US $ 3,805 (approximately R $ 20,404) is spent on mobile applications, a very significant number, considering that a large part of these transactions is equivalent to cents on the dollar.

Below, see the complete infographic with everything that happens in one minute on the Internet:



