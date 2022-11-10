What happened to Will Smith’s upcoming directorial debut, Redemption of the Reed?

Will Smith is without a doubt one of the best actors in Hollywood over the past three decades. In addition, he smoothly moved from a Grammy-winning musical artist to an Oscar-winning actor. However, rap and acting aren’t the only two skills he’s honing. From witty jokes in “Men in Black” to emotional, tearful eyes in “In Pursuit of Happiness” — Smith is a professional on camera. But he can not only put on a show whenever he is in front of the camera, but also put on a show for the camera.

We are referring to his ability to create phenomenal projects, such as “Karate Kid”, the blockbuster “Bad Guys for Life” and the Oscar-winning film “King Richard”. Although his superb production is no secret back in 2013, there were reports that Will Smith had become the director of a Sony Pictures Entertainment film.

Was Will Smith going to make a Bible movie?

In 2013, the waves of Will Smith’s directorial debut were getting louder than ever, and this was no ordinary project. It is reported that Smith was supposed to stage the famous story of Cain and Abel from the Book of Genesis. Kalib Pinkett, Smith’s son-in-law, as well as the producer of Cobra Kai, along with Dan Knauf, known for his work in Carnival, were responsible for the script of the expected film.

Moreover, the hype intensified even more when The Wrap reported that Sony had approved The Redemption of Cain. However, even then Smith’s contribution as a director was never obvious.

The project was supposed to give the eternal story of how Cain killed his brother out of jealousy and was cursed by a vampire. Another interesting news was that “Redemption of the Cane” will be filmed in London, Jordan and Morocco. Thanks to Will Smith, beautiful scenery and a brilliant team of screenwriters, the project was supposed to be brilliant.

Just as many films based on biblical tales were either a failure, like Exodus: Gods and Kings, or caused outrage, like Kevin Smith’s Dogma, Will Smith’s Atonement of Cain was also a disappointment. After updating the poster on IMDb pro, which could have been done by fans, or maybe not, nothing came out of Will Smith’s directorial debut.

Fast forward to 2022 after he was banned from the Oscars, Smith is trying a lot of new things, like writing a book. And Will Smith’s directorial debut may be on our calendars.

What do you think about the film directed by Will Smith? Will you watch it?