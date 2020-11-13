What happened to Voight in the first episode?

NBC brought the long-awaited premiere of season 8 of viewer-favorite crime drama Chicago P.D. to fan screens as scheduled.

Chicago P.D. fans were aware that changes would come, and with it some divisions within the intelligence unit. Deputy Superintendent Miller’s (Nicole Ari Parker) new police reform agenda will take an impressive turn this season.

With the Chicago PD season 8 premiere, Sergeant Voight (Jason Beghe) is extremely concerned, as Miller warned him that if he continued to run the intelligence unit the same way he has for the past 7 years, he will be without his job for Christmas.

And it is that to add to the threat that Miller made him, Voight felt anxious to use his usual violent methods to obtain a confession from the man that everyone knows he did, after a 5-year-old girl was killed by a bullet during the Chicago PD season 8 premiere

When Voight proposes to Ruzek and Atwater to work to get the information, the police in the intelligence unit begin to question a little, so Ruzek responds:

“Are you sure it’s a good idea? Things are different now. I’ll do what you need me to do …”

At the same time, in the premiere episode of Chicago P.D., Atwater proves his disagreement to Voight and stands up to the sergeant by refusing to do what his superior orders him to do. This was answered by Kevin Atwater referring to the old custom of using violence to obtain information:

“They finished with all that. It’s over.”

Noticing his subordinate Atwater’s disobedience, an annoyed and somewhat upset Voight yells at him how criminals should be treated in Chicago P.D. This was answered by Voight:

“You don’t like the way I do the job? Didn’t I wake up enough for you? Feel free to go to hell. In my unit, we do what we have to do to keep the bad guys away! necessary.”

Therefore, Atwater warns Voight again as he leaves the scene and is followed by Ruzek. This said:

“Things have definitely changed. That means we have to change too.”

Despite the fact that Voight is eager to use his usual method against the criminal who murdered the girl, although he seems willing to do what he thinks is necessary: ​​gun in hand, eyes on the suspect, he stops.



