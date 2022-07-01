What happened to the Infinity Stones after the Illuminati defeated Thanos?

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness reveals that the Illuminati on Earth-838 defeated their version of Thanos, so what happened to their Infinity Stones? The flashback scene in the film shows the aftermath of the battle on Titan with a completely different outcome than the one MCU fans are familiar with. It can be assumed that the Illuminati returned the stones and the glove back to the Baxter Foundation, their headquarters on Earth-838, but since they are never mentioned in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, viewers can only guess what happened to the stones after that fight.

In the MCU timeline of Earth-616, as shown in Avengers: Infinity War, members of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy are fighting Thanos on his home planet Titan, but with the four Infinity Stones already in his possession, the mighty heroes have outplayed and lost the battle. An alternate version of this scene appears in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where the Illuminati managed to defeat Thanos with the sinister help of the corrupted Darkhold Stephen Strange. The defeated Thanos can be seen wearing the Infinity Gauntlet, which contains the four stones he collected before going to Earth, including the stones of power, space, reality and soul, and the time stone is still in the possession of the Supreme Wizard, and the mind stone is presumably somewhere on Earth. After the battle, it would make sense for the Illuminati to return the stones to Earth and protect them.

One story in Marvel comics hints at how the Illuminati team from Earth-818 could protect the Infinity Stones. In the 2007 limited comic book series New Avengers: The Illuminati, team members collect all six Infinity Stones and, failing to destroy them, divide them so that each member of the Illuminati can hide them, meaning they cannot be used. together again.Perhaps this is how they are protected on Earth-838.If the Illuminati featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are protecting the stones, it means they could easily avoid another Thanos-level threat, as well as prove their strength as a superhero team.

This theory raises some interesting questions. If the Illuminati had all six Infinity Stones, why didn’t they use them during the Scarlet Witch’s attack on the Illuminati during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? After Dr. Strange revealed Wanda’s intentions on Earth-838, the team underestimated the true power of the Scarlet Witch, so perhaps they refused to use the stones, as they did not feel that the threat was great enough to justify them.

It was shown that Mordo is the current Supreme Wizard on Earth-838, so it could be assumed that he is the protector of the Time Stone. Since he is the sole survivor of the Scarlet Witch massacre, it would be easy for him to just turn back time and bring back all the Illuminati members. However, this will seriously reduce the stakes presented in the film, since Wanda’s actions will have virtually no consequences in their universe.

Since there was no information in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness about the location of the Infinity Stones in the Earth-838 universe, all this is purely speculation. It seems unlikely that Marvel will decide to revisit the Infinity Saga in the current and upcoming stages, preferring to keep the door closed in this chapter of the MCU. Despite this, many questions remain about how the Illuminati actually defeated their version of Thanos, and what followed after the battle.