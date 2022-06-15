What happened to the Grand Inquisitor?

Warning: Contains spoilers for episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, episode 5, reveals that the Grand Inquisitor is still alive, but what happened to him? Given the great importance of the Grand Inquisitor’s presence in Star Wars, his apparent death in the 2nd episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was pretty much guaranteed, and the only thing the series needed to do was explain how it happened. This explanation has finally been revealed, and it makes sense in the established knowledge of the franchise.

One of the most important topics discussed in the second episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was that Reva apparently killed the Grand Inquisitor. Not only did the show apparently kill someone who was advertised as the main character, but it also said that the character appeared in stories that chronologically took place after Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, so for all intents and purposes his survival had to be guaranteed. Although it was assumed that he would somehow return, discussions began about the possibility that the Star Wars franchise would completely reconsider his future appearances.

Fortunately, Obi-Wan Kenobi removes all these concerns, confirming that the Grand Inquisitor is still alive. After Darth Vader defeats Reva after her failed attempt on his life, the Grand Inquisitor reveals that he is still alive and mocks her before leaving her for dead. At the moment, it is unknown what the Grand Inquisitor will do until the end of the show and whether he will appear again, but the question of his survival has been resolved in any case.

How is the Grand Inquisitor still alive in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

When the Grand Inquisitor opens up to Reva, he tells her that revenge “works wonders with the will to live,” which implies that his hatred of Reva allowed him to survive a mortal wound. The fact that the Grand Inquisitor can survive in this way makes sense if you take into account Darth Maul, since “Star Wars: Clone Wars” showed that Maul survived his apparent death in “Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace” due to his huge hatred of Obi-Wan. With both examples in mind, it becomes clear that the strong emotions that can prevent fatal wounds are the power provided by the Dark Side of the Force — an ability that the Grand Inquisitor makes full use of in the shadows during Obi—Wan Kenobi’s time.

Why the Grand Inquisitor had to survive (to avoid the big retcon)

If the Grand Inquisitor’s early death was confirmed as final, it would cause a serious problem with the retcon for future canonical Star Wars projects. As mentioned earlier, the Grand Inquisitor appears in stories set chronologically after Obi-Wan Kenobi, especially in Star Wars: Rebels, which begins four years after Obi-Wan Kenobi. The possible death of the Grand Inquisitor in “Rebels” not only allowed Kanan to eventually become a Jedi knight, struggling with a vision of himself in the past, but his death also forced Darth Vader to join the Ghost team. Thus, rethinking the original death of the Grand Inquisitor would have caused nothing but problems with the narrative, so it’s good that the fifth series of Obi-Wan Kenobi clarified the question of whether he is alive or not.

