What happened to the actors of the movie “The Southern Charm of Savannah”?

Southern Charm was a hit with viewers when it premiered in 2014, and Bravo soon launched Southern Charm Savannah, which didn’t do as well, leading fans to wonder what happened to the cast. Spinoffs are not always promised to do well amongst viewers, but this series seemed to have a chance. Unfortunately, it was canceled after season 3.

Southern Charm Savannah premiered in May of 2017. Whitney-Sudler Smith, the man behind the original Southern Charm, came back as an executive producer in hopes of repeating his first success in Charleston. The series was once again meant to shed light on high society within Georgia’s oldest city. Just like Charleston, Savannah is full of history and hierarchy. Each new cast member, which consisted of Catherine Cooper, Ashley Borders, Daniel Eichholz, Hannah Pearson, Louis Oswald, Nelson Lewis, and Lyle Mackenzie, were all trying to seal their legacy while making a mark on the world.

So, where are each of the former cast members now? Well, like many former reality TV stars, most faded into the background and continued on with their already pre-planned lives. Some have settled down, started their own business, and stayed in Georgia. They also all stayed away from the reality TV limelight.

Lyle Mackenzie

Lyle was one of the most loved characters who was trying to make his relationship with Catherine work. After an uncomfortable proposal, the couple went their separate ways, but as of 2020, Lyle was seen pictured with a woman named Sarah Sussman. While he doesn’t have any children of his own, the Southern Charm Savannah alum spends a lot of time with his goddaughter at the beach.

Catherine Cooper

Since leaving Southern Charm Savannah behind her, Catherine has been working with Sotheby’s International Realty. There doesn’t seem to be a man in her life or at least one she posts about, but Catherine is still the firecracker personality fans remember. Catherine grew up in the Isle of Hope area, which had its own southern charm, but now lives in the Historic District of downtown Savannah. According to her Sotheby’s International Realty bio, she supported the Alzheimer’s Association as a participant in the Alzheimer’s Dancing Stars fundraising event and has been on the committee for years.

Ashley Borders

Ashley was considered the black sheep of the cast as she left Savannah to explore the world. Ashley was also a polarizing character who got into trouble for some unfavorable remarks. After her divorce from Dennis, the couple remarried but then divorced for the second time in 2017. Southern Charm Savannah viewers will be happy to learn that Ashley went on to marry composer, Aaron Zigman. Aaron has worked on films such as The Notebook, Flicka, and Sex and The City. The couple are newlyweds as they have only been married 26 weeks, but Ashley looks happy living in California now. Ashley is still close to her son Izzy, who is now 17. When not touring with her husband, Ashley works on her venture called Butter Radish, which is her own textile company. So far, she has made a collection of table clothes, napkins, and face masks, which she came out with during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniel Eichholz

Without a doubt, Daniel was the coolest of the bunch as he always had a good head on his shoulders. Daniel had strong family ties to Savannah, with his relatives going all the way back to the Revolutionary War. After working at his family’s law firm for ten years, the Bravo star decided to spread his wings and start his own company called Get Cases, which helps to connect clients with attorneys across the United States. According to Daniel’s Linkedin, he also founded Broughton Partners, which is an innovative legal marketing and case acquisition company. Daniel hasn’t shared if he is dating or single, but he is a proud uncle.

Hannah Pearson

Hannah always had a love and drive for fashion while on Southern Charm Savannah. Hannah chose to stay local and opened up her own online boutique called Shop Hannah. The fashionista’s goal was to create effortless pieces that intertwined with contemporary style. The collection only consists of three wraps thus far, and the artwork was done by her sister, Hattie. But in a recent post on her social media back in 2020, she made a note that after eight and half years, she decided to move back to her hometown of Atlanta.

Louis Oswald

The last time Southern Charm Savannah fans saw Louis and Hannah together was in a post taken back in December of 2020, two days before Christmas. There still doesn’t seem to be a wedding ring on Louis’s right finger, so it is safe to say the two are still taking it slow or have finally gone their separate ways. Louis founded The JL Brand in 2011, which was a company dedicated to socks. Each sock was made in the U.S., and it seems Louis still has a brick-and-mortar store located in Savannah. Though the website seems down, and the last post was in 2019, Louis may still be making a lot of money on his foot accessory. Louis is still out partying with the boys and even sees Southern Charm’s Shep Rose once in a while.

Nelson Lewis

Nelson has by far had the hardest journey, thanks to fans questioning his sexuality. When Southern Charm Savannah first aired, viewers immediately questioned if Nelson was gay by noting his impeccable taste in clothing and demeanor. During his time on the show, Nelson had to maintain his sexuality by continuously taking part in interviews to the point it wore him down, and he didn’t return for season 2. Nelson always had a sketchy background and even tried to impersonate a senator. At the time, he wore a congressional pin and told Captial Police he was Representative Jack Kingston of Georgia. Nelson has extreme conservative beliefs and often shares his politico views on his social media. Nelson has even set up his own webpage, NelsonLewish.org, where former fans can keep up to date with his antics. As for his dating life, a recent Instagram post confirms that he may be single and still looking for the right woman.