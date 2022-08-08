What happened to Quentin Tarantino and the legs?

There are a number of elements that make Quentin Tarantino’s films so unique: from their level and style of violence to dialogues and numerous references to pop culture, as well as frequent shots of legs (especially female legs). With the release of the film “Once upon a Time in a Fairy Tale …” in Hollywood, first in the form of a 2019 film, and then in a subsequent novelization (also by Tarantino), the old question arose again: what happened to the phenomenon of Quentin Tarantino’s legs?

Tarantino’s directorial debut was “My Best Friend’s Birthday” in 1987, the script of which served as the basis for a “Real Novel” after the final video was almost completely destroyed after a fire during installation. However, the world learned that his film career began with “Mad Dogs” in 1992, and although critics praised him, his big breakthrough came in 1994, when the plot, visual style and dialogues of “Pulp Fiction” scored his style. With him are the first examples of his fixation on his legs, which has been preserved even in films where he had a role, but in fact he was not a director.

These foot shots in most cases serve neither a narrative purpose nor even an aesthetic one — they are here simply because Tarantino wants them to be. Quentin Tarantino’s leg problem is not a secret in the film industry, and viewers have noticed it in all of his films. In “Mad Dogs” there is an all-male cast, so there are no shots showing foot fixation, but in “Pulp Fiction” Uma Thurman is shown barefoot a couple of times, and there is also a “foot massage” dialogue between Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson). and Vincent Vega (John Travolta). Despite the fact that Jackie Brown is not part of the Tarantino universe, she also has her own legs thanks to Melanie Ralston (Bridget Fonda), who even wears jewelry on her toes. These shots are not necessarily barefoot all the time — in the films “Kill Bill: Volume 1” and “Kill Bill: Volume 2” there are many shots of feet in different shoes, as well as Uma Thurman’s bare feet. The proof of death went a little further: Jungle Julia (Sydney Tamia Poitier) chopped off her leg and flew out of the car, and Mike McKay (Kurt Russell) later touched and licked the feet of Ebetani Ross (Rosario Dawson).

What happened to Quentin Tarantino and the legs?

In “Inglourious Bastards” there is a scene in which Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) checks that the shoe he found in the tavern belonged to Brigitte von Hammersmark (Diane Kruger), who at the same time has one leg in a cast, and the toes stick out. The films Django Unchained and The Abominable Eight also have foot shots (albeit fully clothed), but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had a lot of such shots, especially Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and Kitty (Margaret Qually). It is reported that Tate liked to walk barefoot all the time, and Tarantino saw an opportunity and took advantage of it. It is also worth noting that although he was not the director of “From Dusk till Dawn”, he co-wrote it with Robert Rodriguez. During this, Tarantino (who also played the main role) has a scene with Salma Hayek’s Santanico Pandemonium, in which she puts her foot in his character’s mouth.

Do Tarantino’s foot shots mean anything?

Quentin Tarantino’s bizarre foot problem is a topic that has puzzled moviegoers for years, inspiring the question of whether the director has an undisclosed but painfully obvious foot fetish. Apart from that, do foot shots mean anything in Tarantino’s films? Although Tarantino seems to think so, saying it’s just a “good direction,” they tend not to serve any important purpose, except for a few moments when it’s part of the narrative. For example, when Hans Landa confirms that he has found Bridget von Hammersmark’s shoe, a frame appears that is absolutely necessary for the storyline. On the other hand, the foot shots in “Once upon a Time… in Hollywood,”they don’t seem to perform any function other than to separate hippies from everyone else and suggest that Sharon Tate didn’t like to wear shoes. All Tarantino’s films are dedicated to pampering and shock, so they are inherently designed to evoke conversation. The phenomenon of Quentin Tarantino’s legs relies only on this aspect of his filmmaking.

So yes, Tarantino seems to have a foot fetish, and he’s not shy about it. It doesn’t seem to bother his actors either, as Uma Thurman herself allowed him to drink champagne from her shoes at an event back in 2010, and Margot Robbie shared that she felt the same as Tate about not liking to wear shoes. However, Tarantino talked about it in a recent interview with GQ. When asked what he thinks about people who think he has a foot fetish, he said: “I don’t take it seriously. Many films by good directors have a lot of feet. It’s just good directing. Man’s foot fetishism was defined by Luis Bunuel, another filmmaker. And Hitchcock was accused of it, and Sofia Coppola was accused of it.”