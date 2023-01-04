British TikToker Jimmy Strogan has gone viral after being fired from the Royal Guard and posting a video about what he actually did at work. Here’s what you need to know.

As TikTok has evolved into a platform that has established itself as something you need to use on a daily basis, many TikTok users share stories about their lives and work.

Sharing personal data is always fraught with risk, especially if you have a job where your employees will not be too kind to the fact that you share information, or give priority to entertainment in TikTok, rather than work.

As for Jimmy Strogan, the Scot used to serve in the Royal Guard — the kind of military you see outside Buckingham Palace and other royal institutions — he posted the video after he was fired from the army because he thought the job was “pointless.”

A member of the Royal Guard is fired and writes to TikTok about “meaningless” work

If you have been scrolling through TikTok since the beginning of the new year, most likely you came across Strogan’s story and saw that he was fired from his post.

He was discharged from the army in April 2022 for failing a drug test, but the video of him standing guard drew attention, given that he was spinning a rifle and complaining about work.

“Now I’m standing near Windsor Castle. Designed to look after the royal family. Now I’m looking at two ducks. I don’t care? No,” the young Scot said in the clip, which has been viewed more than 450,000 times at the time of writing.

As already noted, he was not fired for publishing the clip, as some TikToker users suggest, since this happened after his dismissal. “I’ve never had a problem making a video, but I know it was completely against the rules. Just having a phone with you on duty is a violation of the rules,” he told The Telegraph.

Strogan added that the work is “meaningless” and that he posted the clip to show the “reality” of what is being discussed.

After leaving the Royal Guard, he traveled to Australia and Southeast Asia. Given his newfound viral success on TikTok, he might even do it again.