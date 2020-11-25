What happened to Dann Florek after leaving the show?

The Law & Order series: SVU is currently airing its 22nd season on NBC, but, what happened to actor Dann Florek after his departure who was on the show for 15 years.

Actor Dann Florek, played the character of Captain Donald Cragen, from the first season of Law and Order: SVU to season 15 of the show when he saw his departure.

Recall that actor Dann Florek left the program due to the same situation as his partner, John Munch, when he was at an advanced age for his role, 65 years old. But what has the actor been up to since his departure?

But, after his departure, Florek participated in the television series, Under The Dome and in the movie Disillusioned. But what are you doing right now?

Actor Dann Florek is currently 70 years old, so all those close to him have been commenting that he is enjoying his retirement, something unfortunate but comfortable to know.

Dann Florek’s participation in the Law and Order: SVU series will undoubtedly never be forgotten, as he managed to bring many scenes and emotions during his 15 years on the show.



