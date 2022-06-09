The Tom Hardy Movie Capone explores the last year of the legendary gangster’s life, but does not reveal what happened to Al Capone’s family after his death. The story of an Italian gangster is a popular story throughout the history of entertainment, and the writer and director Josh Trunk is responsible for the latest adaptation. However, unlike most stories about a crime boss, Capone’s action takes place after his stay in power, when his mental state worsened.

Capone’s release, which is now available for rental or purchase on various video-on-demand services, made it one of the most notable films released during the coronavirus pandemic. Capone serves as a demonstration for Hardy to once again transform his body and voice for a new role, and he has to carry most of the film on his shoulders. For many, the name Al Capone is familiar, but Capone shows a different moment in his life and strongly involves his family, who are with him in their giant mansion in Florida.

Capone ends before the death of his main character, which may make viewers think about what happened next in real life after Al Capone died on January 25, 1947. This is especially true when it comes to his family, as in the Josh Trank and Tom Hardy movie. to shed light on the descendants of Al Capone. That’s what happened to the Al Capone family after the Capone events.

Who are the descendants of Al Capone

Despite what Capone might suggest, Al Capone had only one descendant: his son Albert Francis “Sonny” Capone Jr. Al Capone’s only son was born on December 4, 1918, just a few weeks before Al and May got married. Many other people claimed to be descendants of Al Capone, but Sonny is the only legitimate heir. After his father’s death, Sonny worked to separate himself from the legacy of Al Capone. He stayed in Florida and worked a few odd jobs. Although Sonny Capone Jr. threatened to kill Edward Kennedy in 1968, the only crime he was ever convicted of was stealing $3.50 worth of aspirin and batteries in 1965. Al Capone’s son Sonny officially changed his name to Albert Francis Brown in 1966 to sever ties. to Capone. Sonny died on July 8, 2004 at the age of 85.

What happened to the Al Capone family

The fate of the Al Capone family after Capone is not well described, but information about many members of his family is available. His wife, May Capone, has largely remained out of the public eye since Al Capone’s death. She sold the Florida mansion and remained committed to preserving Al’s legacy even after his death. May sued the production studio because of the similarities between Al’s life and the TV show “Untouchables” in 1964. She died a few years later in Florida on April 16, 1968 at the age of 89.

Details are also known about what happened to Al Capone’s extended family after his death. His older brothers Ralph, also known as “Bottles”, and James Vincenzo, also known as “Two Guns”, both survived their criminal days: James died in Nebraska in 1952, and Ralph died in Wisconsin in 1974. His younger brother Matthew died in 1967, his younger brother Umberto died in 1980, his younger brother Ermino died in 1985, and his younger sister Mafalda died in 1988. Al’s younger siblings were not actively associated with his criminal empire, although Capone changed the true story to include Ralph.

Does Al Capone have any living relatives today?

The Al Capone family is alive to this day, as the infamous gangster still has several living relatives. Since Sonny Capone is the only legitimate descendant of Al, the chances of continuing the family line completely depend on him. Sonny Capone married three times, as a result of which he had many children, who have since had great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren of Al Capone. Many of the descendants of Al Capone who are still alive today do not make their connection with the gangster’s pedigree widely known. However, his three granddaughters, including Diane Capone, began auctioning off his property in 2021 after Capone’s release.

Tom Hardy made a name for himself playing real Gangsters

Although Al Capone may be the most recognizable gangster played by Tom Hardy, this is not the first time he has played such a role. In fact, Hardy made a real name for himself playing real gangsters. In “Legend” 2015, he played twin brothers Ronnie and Reggie Kray, who came to power in the criminal world of London in the 1960s. Hardy also played the notorious Charles Bronson in “Bronson” in 2008, another real con man (known as the most violent prisoner in the UK) who has been in and out of prison since 1974. to realize the role of Forrest Bondurant in the film “Lawlessness” (2012). Bondurant was a Prohibition-era gangster who operated in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia during the Great Depression.