What happened to actor Richard Belzer?

The Law & Order: SVU series has kicked off its 22nd season premiere with part of an old and new cast. But, remembering actor Richard Belzer who was on the show for over fifteen seasons, what are his new roles now?

Actor Richard Belzer had a long career playing New York police detective turned district attorney John Munch.

Belzer retired as a regular member of the cast, but did so with the full intention of returning at some point. He was participating in some episodes as a guest, but after a while he stopped appearing.

After his departure from Law & Order: SVU, Richard Belzer moved to a small town in the south of France, which he has spent the rest of his life writing several books.

Some of these books are Corporate Conspiracies: How Wall Street Will Take Over Washington and Conversations with Jerry Lewis, which was released in October 2020.

Richard Belzer undoubtedly left a great mark on Law & Order: SVU, for his great acting and skills for more than fifteen seasons of participation.



