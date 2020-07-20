What happened in the Jeffrey Epstein case that shook the USA? Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

With the arrest of his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused of providing underage young girls to pedophilia billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, allegations of the investigation have reigned. But what’s going on in the investigation where many important people like Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are confused or mentioned? Who is Jeffrey Epstein, what are the claims in the Jeffrey Epstein case? Here are the things that are known about the case among the most wanted and spoken topics …

The recent arrest of Jeffrey Epstein ‘s close friend and black box Ghislaine Maxwell , the key name of the sexual abuse case that shook the US, brought up the issue again.

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in Manhattan, where he expected to be tried on August 10 last year, leaving many questions behind.

WHO IS THE PERIODIC BILLION JEFFREY EPSTEIN?

Jeffrey Epstein was born on January 20, 1953 in New York. In 1967, Epstein joined the National Music Camp at the Interlochen Art Center. He started playing the piano when he was 5 years old. In 1969, at the age of 16, he graduated from Lafayette High School by jumping two classes.

That year, he attended classes at Cooper Union until he changed university in 1971. He joined the Courant Institute of Mathematics at New York University since September 1971, but left without a diploma in June 1974.

In September 1974, Epstein began working as a physics and mathematics teacher at the luxury and private Dalton School on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Later he was interested in the banking and finance sector. With his studies in the financial sector, he became a multimillionaire in a short time.

WHAT IS THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN CASE?

The Jeffrey Epstein investigation first began in 2005 when police in Palm Beach, Florida were notified that an adult asked a 14-year-old girl to perform improper massages for money.

Epstein made a deal in 2008 in Florida, accepting crimes about sexual abuse and marketing crimes for girls.

Epstein was also known for its affinity for many famous names, including US President Donald Trump, ex-president Bill Clinton and Prince of England Andrew. There have been claims about Prince Andrew with Epstein that he was with underage girls.

Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was arrested on charges of sexually abusing dozens of girls under the age of 18, the youngest being 14, and creating a prostitution network.

BAIL REQUEST was REJECTED

the case in 2019, District Judge Richard M. Berman, Epstein’s society, especially present in the case and were still denied the danger constituted and that specifying the great wealth to escape from the country and can use the vast resources of billionaire financier bail for potential victims could come forward.

It was also noted that Epstein’s risk of escaping due to his rich lifestyle, residences in foreign countries and private jets.

Epstein’s lawyers demanded that his clients were willing to reassure his $ 559 million fortune as collateral, and to be held under house arrest with an electronic handcuff in his $ 77 million mansion in New York during his trial.

However, after the judge refused the bail request, Epstein began to be held in the Metropolitan Central Prison in Manhattan. The search made at Epstein’s mansion on July 6th also stated that the cash collection, dozens of diamonds and fake passports for hundreds of young women were seized, as well as hundreds of young women.

Deputy Attorney General Alex Rossmiller stated that the case is getting stronger every day against Epstein and that other women who have been subjected to sexual harassment at a young age have also started to contact the authorities.

Eipstein, 66, who was detained at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on his way back from Paris, the capital of France, was charged with charges of sexual abuse and dozens of young girls under the age of 18, the youngest of whom was 14.

It was stated that if Epstein was found guilty, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

WORK MINISTER ALEX ACOSTA DISCUSSED

In 2007, he cooperated with the prosecutor’s office, accepting the charges against Jeffrey Epstein, who had similar charges in Florida. With the agreement, federal charges against him were dropped and tried only for “incentive to prostitution” charges.

Miami Attorney General Alex Acosta, who made an agreement with Epstein, resigned from the Ministry of Labor in Trump’s cabinet after the same accusations against billionaire came to the fore again.

The close friendship of mutual fund manager billionaire Jeffrey Epstein with strong names, including US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton and the Duke of York Andrew Andrew, has been the subject of public debate.

DEAD IN CELL

Billionaire Epstein, accused of creating sexual abuse and prostitution networks for girls in the US, was found dead in his cell in the New York Manhattan Metropolitan Central Prison on August 10. Authorities shared information that Epstein committed suicide as a cause of death.

A few weeks before his death, Epstein brought to mind his suspicions that his guards were unconscious in his cell and bruised marks on his neck were attacked by suicide attempts or other prisoners.

PRINCIPLE INCLUDES IN ANDREW

At the age of 17, Virginia Roberts’ lawyer, David Boies, who claimed that Epstein had forced him to have relationship 3 times with Prince Andrew, claimed that Prince Andrew’s records were now hidden or destroyed.

“There is no doubt that Prince Andrew will be caught in images shot in the rooms and private areas of Epstein’s property,” said Boies, who said that it was known that there were many tapes on Epstein’s properties that were shot through hidden cameras.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL ARRESTED

Ghislaine Maxwell, known to be partner with Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI.

Maxwell, who is also known to work in partnership with the US billionaire in the case of child abuse and sexual abuse, is expected to be brought to federal court.

CALL FOR CALL FOR BILL CLINTON

Epstein’s claims to child abuse, Jeffrey Epstein: In a documentary called Filthy Rich, it was seen that Clinton went to his private island in the Caribbean, which is claimed to be the place owned by the American billionaire and exploited underage girls and forced him into prostitution.

After the side-by-side photographs of Epstein and Clinton were featured in the documentary, Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said, “This was a huge lie when it was first said, and still is. It doesn’t matter how many times this has been repeated. ”He denied the allegations.

DONALD TRUMP’S NAME JEFFED IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN INVESTIGATION While

the elections were approaching in the USA, the removal of US President Donald Trump from a photo between Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell changed the US agenda.

Commenting on the subject, Fox News said, “On a news about Ghislaine Maxwell on Sunday, July 5, the Fox News Channel accidentally deleted Donald Trump from a photo with Melania Knauss (former surname), Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell. We regret the mistake.” he gave.

However, this development did not prevent a possible connection between Trump and Jeffrey Epstein to come to the agenda.

Speaking to the British Daily Mail newspaper, the woman, who is now in her 30s and whose name was not disclosed, claimed that Epstein took her to Donald Trump’s Florida mansion when she was 14 years old. “How?” The witness, who claimed that he was laughing and pointing to Trump, said that he thought Trump did not know if he was a minor.



