What happened between Kidd and Severide?

The NBC network premiered on Wednesday, November 11, season 9 of the battalion 51 fire action drama Chicago Fire, as planned for months.

Chicago Fire fans recently received information about a gap that could arise in the relationship between Kidd and Severide during the premiere of the new installment, after Chief Boden promoted Stella Kid to the rank of Lieutenant.

However, from what could be seen with the Chicago Fire season 9 premiere, things are looking up for the 51 Battalion couple’s relationship, though Severide is still human and may fail.

In recent remarks by Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Hass, he said there was a possibility that Severide felt threatened by Kidd taking the lieutenant exam.

However, with the premiere of the new season of Chicago Fire, Kidd being promoted to lieutenant was a pleasant surprise for Severide and was noted as a great support.

In this sense, in the first episode of the new season of Chicago Fire, Kidd’s man not only settled for encouraging her to take the exam, but he promised to be present at every step that she takes on her way, in addition to tell her how proud you were of her.

Apparently at Chicago Fire the church bells could be ringing very soon for Kidd and Severide as they were both very engaged. We might think that they could do well if they get married, but let’s remember that this is the Chicago Fire drama and anything could happen.



