What happened at Lana Lang did not clearly show

Lana returned for five episodes in Smallville season 8 with a mission to acquire superpowers. After getting what she wanted and having Kryptonite infused into her body, she could no longer get close to Clark without hurting her.

When Lana said goodbye to Clark in Smallville season 8, she made it clear that she wanted to use her new powers forever. While what Lana actually did after being forced to leave Clark was never mentioned on the show itself.

The Smallville season 11 story featured some appearances by Lana Lang. In a brief scene, Lana is shown in Africa watching Clark running alongside Bart Allen in secret. Clark is never aware of her presence.

In a later Smallville story arc, the Daily Planet sends Lois to Africa to report on an unidentified vigilante who has been dubbed “Angel of the Plateau.” It turns out that the angel of the plateau is Lana

After Metallo absorbs the kryptonite from Lana’s body, she is rendered powerless. However, Lana begins working for the Smallville Justice League remotely, under the name “Valkyrie” and provides information to the Watchtower.

The explanation for why Lana isn’t looking for Clark might be similar to the one she gave Clark for leaving in the first place. In season 8 of Smallville, he thought it would be too painful for her to be around him if they couldn’t be together.

Even though Kryptonite no longer gets in her way, Clark’s relationship with Lois does on Smallville. It’s unclear if Lana was ever able to get over it (though the scrapbook and the scene of her looking at him running hint that she hasn’t).

However, it is clear that Lana, even without powers, was able to continue to follow Clark in Smallville, a clear example doing what she could to help people in need.



