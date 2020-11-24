What features does Philips OLED 805 come with?

When it comes to smart television, the first thing that comes to mind is Philips’ Ambilight models. Philips’ OLED 805 series is also one of the Ambilight segment smart TV series. Artificial intelligence supported P5 engine, DTS Play-Fi support and voice assistant support are just some of the capabilities that make OLED 805 series special.

Philips expands its product line with OLED 805

Offering a 3840 x 2160 pixel OLED experience at 55 inches, Philips optimizes quality by enhancing even low-quality media with its P5 AI Perfect picture engine. However, OLED 805s come with a wide color gamut of 99 percent and HDR10 + support. These are the technical points that make Philips OLED 805 special, but there is a feature that takes the smart television experience to the next level, which is the AmbiSleep mode.

AmbiSleep offers a nice start to the day

Philips, with its AmbiSleep feature, is also with the users during sleep. With AmbiSleep, users can fall asleep with a soothing nature sound such as campfire, rain, beach sound before falling asleep. In the meantime, the volume and screen brightness slowly decrease, enabling users to fall asleep in the most comfortable way. Philips offers 8 different AmbiSleep modes, one of which is silent mode.

In sunrise mode, users can set an alarm for a maximum of 5 different hours and thanks to this alarm, they can start the day with a light music. Philips smart TVs are turned on at the appointed alarm time and a slow sunrise animation wakes users up. The sunrise animation is followed by the weather information of the day and the information to be had about the new day is meeting with the users.

The AmbiSleep feature only comes with 2020 Android TVs.



