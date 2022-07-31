What fans hope to see at the reunion of the 12th season of RHOBH

So far, fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are enjoying what season 12 has to offer and have high hopes for a reunion. A lot of discussions have arisen regarding the replenishment of Diane Jenkins, as well as Erica Jane and Garcel Bove’s girlfriend Cherie Zampino. There are already forecasts and wish lists that describe in detail what viewers want to see at the special event.

According to many viewers, to date, the RHOBH season has caused especially controversy. There was drama, including a sharp confrontation between Diana and Sutton Strack, which was interrupted by Kyle Richards. There were also Erica’s drunken antics, a break-in, the death of a family and much more. In addition, judging by the trailer for season 12, there is still a lot to come, including the split between Erica and Garcel and some tension between Kyle and her sister Katie Hilton.

With all this in mind, it’s no wonder fans are talking about such an important reunion. The event is a chance for the women from the show to get together again after all the drama and discuss it through the mediation of Andy Cohen. Reddit user TayTalk101 took to the platform to share what they hope to see from Andy. They noticed: “I hope he roasts each of them!” Others joined the thread to talk about what they would like to cover in the episodes based on what has happened in the season so far.

User alexennui suggested that Diana might not show up. So far, Diana’s reception from fans (and some women from RHOBH) has not been so good. Some say she’s overdoing it by showing off her wealth, while others say she’s too mean. There are also comments that she did not merge well with the rest of the group. Sutton Strack and Diana didn’t get off to a good start, and in recent episodes they have completely fallen out.

Another Redditor, DagIN, made a full prediction for each of the wives, including the fact that they believe: “Garcel will shine.” So far, Garcel has achieved great success in season 12, and viewers praise her for standing up for her sons in an awkward situation involving Erica. In addition, she brought her friend Shari to the herd, and up to this point, Shari also influenced the season.

Others hope that Erica will be held accountable for her actions, especially for what happened at Garcel’s party. Reddit user Safe_Lettuce_921 says Erica’s hypocrisy when it comes to discussing children is “insane,” comparing it to Season 7 when Erica was furious at Eileen Davidson for using a metaphor that she thought was aimed at her child. Fans are also curious as to why Erica’s legal situation has seemingly been forgotten, but the season trailer suggests she will be brought up again.

When it comes to season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there’s already a lot to talk about. The dynamics have changed, new additions have shaken up the situation, and it is necessary to remove some past contradictions. Discussions, predictions, and fan wish lists about the reunion keep coming in, and there will undoubtedly be even more chatter as the season goes on.