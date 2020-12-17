What Experts Say About Record Breaking Bitcoin?

The bitcoin price rose nearly 20% this week to over $ 22,000 and set the record, so what do the experts comment? You can find the comments of important names from the crypto money market for BTC, which has risen more than 13% in the last 24 hours and continues its rally.

Bitcoin broke the $ 20,000 threshold yesterday, which it tried to cross several times in the last few weeks. According to CoinGecko data, the BTC price, which saw $ 22,249 this morning, is currently around $ 22,100. As Bitcoin raised its all-time high by nearly $ 2,000, what are the comments of market experts?

Market comments for bitcoin price

According to the article published by Bloomberg, while Bitcoin has increased more than 3 times this year, this rally is interpreted in two ways when the previous bullish and bearish movements are examined. One side argues that BTC is seen as an alternative to gold, for fear of inflation and the weakness of the dollar.

The other side thinks it is inevitable that the end of the Bitcoin rally will result in a crash like 3 years ago. The segment waiting for a meltdown for Bitcoin argues that this collapse will be driven by speculative enthusiasm. However, those who oppose this idea state that this time the rally is powered by long-term investors rather than speculation-based.

Parabolic price

Singapore-based Saxo Capital Markets Pte Global Macro Strategist Kay Van-Petersen suggests that the BTC price will now move in a parabolic rather than linear way. According to Van-Petersen, one of the reasons for the parabolic movement is that the retail investors were largely left out in this rally.

Fed effect

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd., said he was surprised that the $ 20,000 breakage hadn’t come before. Admitting that the Fed incentive announcements may have been effective for this Bitcoin rise, Erlam stated that BTC can actually break over 20 thousand without needing it.

Bitcoin and gold

Bloomberg’s famous strategist Mike McGlone suggested that the lowest annual volatility of Bitcoin against gold and the situation in traditional stock markets at the end of 2020 could increase the performance of BTC in 2021. McGlone added that the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio could rise from the current 12 level to the 100 level.

Pay attention to the point of resistance

Dan Gunsberg, CEO of Hxro, the cryptocurrency trading platform, said that if BTC continues to accelerate, it can test $ 36,000. However, Gunsberg said that this point is a significant resistance and suggested that it could bring a drop to $ 13,800.



