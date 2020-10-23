What does your horoscope say for today

Ascendant in Aries

This weekend Mars (ruler of the ascendant in Aries) in its transit through your sign mathematically connects in square with Jupiter (planet associated with expansion) in Capricorn (earth sign, concrete) and activates the zone of your natal chart associated with your profession and commitment.

In psychological terms, it is a good time to seek a direction of action that integrates both your desires and your work responsibilities. On the other hand, the entry of the Sun in Scorpio illuminates the area of ​​your natal chart associated with intimacy. Tip: differentiate desire from demand and demand.

Ascendant in Taurus

Venus, ruler of the ascendant in Taurus, continues to be the protagonist these days. During the week it connected with Jupiter (planet of expansion) and Pluto (planet associated with transformation) and this weekend it interacts with Saturn (planet associated with commitment). These planetary movements bring forcefulness and reality to your bonding situation; after the connection of Venus with Neptune that perhaps clouded with fantasies, now is the time to go down to earth. On the other hand, the Sun (source of energy of the zodiac) enters Scorpio, your complementary axis, and also illuminates the area of ​​your natal chart associated with the couple. Tip: the forcefulness also serves to notify you of how much a relationship matters to you.

Rising in Gemini

Mercury, ruler of the ascendant in Gemini, in its transit through Scorpio (water sign, emotional) reaches the midpoint of its retrogradation. If the first part of this change of direction was aimed at a revision in how you communicate your feelings, now, it is possible to reap the result of the change of perspective. On Sunday Mercury connects with the Sun (energy source of the zodiac) and this interaction brings clarity and clarity in how you are processing emotional information. Tip: time to become aware of what is happening to you internally.

Rising in Cancer

After the New Moon in Libra last week, your attention may be more focused on the situation of your partner. Also, the transits of Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto through the last degrees of Capricorn (your complementary axis) confirm that the focus is there. On the other hand, the Sun (source of energy of the zodiac) enters Scorpio (water sign, emotional) and for you this journey brings a familiar and familiar aquatic texture. Tip: beware of being over-demanding, the partner is not a job.

Ascendant in Leo

After the interactions of the Sun (ruler of the ascendant in Leo) in Libra with the cardinal axis, a fixed season now begins: the Sun enters Scorpio (water sign, emotional). In energetic terms, you may feel greater intensity in the family environment and in how you process your feelings. On Sunday the Sun connects with Mercury (planet associated with communication) and this highlights how important it is to be able to communicate and express what is happening to you. Tip: expressing does not always mean speaking. You can look for other ways to do it.

Ascendant in Virgo

The energy landscape continues to be loaded. Venus (planet of relationships) in transit through your sign interacts with Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn in Capricorn (earth sign, concrete) and activates the area of ​​your natal chart associated with your identity and expression. It can be interesting to put into play in the plane of the couple the most genuine that is in you, without judging you or being afraid of receiving criticism. On the other hand, Mercury (your ruler) in its transit through Scorpio (water sign, emotional) reaches the midpoint of its retrogradation. If the first part of this change of direction was aimed at a revision in how you communicate your feelings, now, it is possible to reap the result of the change of perspective. Tip: believe it or not, the energetic proposal connects you with earthly enjoyment.

Ascending in Libra

After the new Moon in your sign, and the connection of Venus (ruler of the ascendant in Libra) with Neptune (planet associated with the unconscious and fantasy), it is good to know that now Venus interacts with Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn in transit through Capricorn (earth sign, concrete) to add a dose of reality in the sphere of the couple and in the most important relationship: the one you have with you. Be careful, Virgo can bring critical energy and that is not the idea. Tip: do not rush, the energy aims for the long term.

Ascendant in Scorpio

Important energy information for you: the Sun (energy source of the Zodiac) enters your sign and it may be interesting to tune in to see if more vitality appears even at this time of year when energies are low. On the other hand, although the exact mathematical connection was during the week, the effect of the interaction of Pluto (ruler of the ascendant in Scorpio) with Venus (planet associated with relationships) in Virgo (earth sign, concrete) is still felt. . In psychological terms, this configuration aims to make you aware of the value e for you a link situation. Tip: without pettiness, you know that yours is intensity.

Ascendant in Sagittarius

It is possible that you still feel an insistent vibration in the plane of the couple: in the week, Jupiter (your ruler) in its transit through Capricorn (earth sign, concrete) mathematically connected in trine with Venus (planet associated with relationships) in transit through Virgo (earth sign, analytic). In psychological terms, this points to a maturity and greater responsibility in how you bond: On the other hand, the Sun (source of energy of the zodiac) entered Scorpio and activates the zone of your natal chart associated with the endings: a month begins to close pending issues and to prepare for the new. Tip: without demands or contracts, from trust and love.

Ascendant in Capricorn

This weekend the Moon (source of care for the zodiac) will be in your sign and will connect mathematically with Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto that also transit through Capricorn. In psychological terms, this high voltage of energy in your sign in interaction with the Moon can work as a balm of rest in these very difficult times. On the other hand, on Saturday, Saturn (ruler of the ascendant in Capricorn) connects in trine with Venus (planet of relationships) and highlights the importance and strength of a relationship. Tip: the first relationship to build is with you.

Ascendant in Aquarius

After a cardinal season, a fixed season now begins: the Sun enters Scorpio (water sign, emotional). In energy terms, you may feel more intense in the workplace. On the other hand, this weekend the Moon will transit through your sign and will square with Uranus (your ruler) and with the Sun in Scorpio. This setting can work as a vital energy shock and also a reminder: don’t forget to rest. Tip: weekend to recharge batteries for what is coming.

Ascendant in Pisces

If you are still under the dreamy effects of the interaction of Neptune (ruler of the ascendant in Pisces) with Venus (planet of relationships), it is good to know that this weekend the panorama adds a very different variable: Venus continues its transit through Virgo , your complementary axis but now it connects mathematically with Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn in transit through Capricorn (earth sign, concrete) to add a dose of reality in the sphere of the couple. Tip: it is a good time to put your commitment at stake and find the truth to link.



