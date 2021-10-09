What Does XD Mean In WhatsApp, Why Is It Used And Since When Has It Been Used?

WhatsApp: In 1995, Shigetaka Kurita created a heart-shaped symbol among the Pocket Bell mobile options for NTT DoCoMo’s mobile internet platform. And given his huge reception, this led Kurita to search for ideas among symbols and elements of Japanese culture such as Kanji or manga to develop a set of 176 characters.

In this way, the first emojis, ideograms or characters used in electronic messages and websites were born, particularly in messaging applications and other social networks. And there is nothing better than an emoji to instantly express how we feel without having to use words.

Grinning Squinting Face ’

Among all the emojis there is one that is used very often: The ‘Grinning Squinting Face’, a yellow face with a wide smile and closed eyes adopting an ‘X’ shape, which means an intense laugh or being excited about something .

It is the translation into emoji of those faces with intense laughter that we sometimes see in Japanese manga, and also of an expression that has been used even before: The expression ‘XD’, which is part of that new language born under the protection of the first digital chats -such as Microsoft’s MSN Messenger- and later evolved into mobile applications.