WTV is a term you may have often seen on Snapchat, whether in a direct message or in the caption of someone’s story. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

The multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is still one of the most popular platforms in the world. For many years, it has been one of the main places where people come to chat with their friends, as well as post images and videos to their stories.

There are a number of different terms and acronyms that are used on the platform to make chatting faster and easier, but if you’re off topic, it can be confusing when you see some of the commonly used words.

“WTV” is a term that you may have come across when using the app, as well as other platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and others.

What does WTV mean in Snapchat?

On the Internet, WTV is usually used as an abbreviated version of the word “anything”. is.

It is commonly used in Snapchat and you will often see it in private messages, but this term is not unique to Snapchat, so you can see people using it on other platforms like Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and others.

In other cases, people may also use WTV to mean “What’s the verdict” or “Watch the video”, although these definitions are less common.