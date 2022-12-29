“WSG” is a term commonly used on Snapchat as well as other popular social media sites such as Instagram. Here is everything you need to know about what this term means and when it is used.

Snapchat is still one of the most popular ways people communicate online through disappearing messages, images and stories.

If you’ve been using Snapchat for a while, you’ve probably seen a lot of different slang terms and abbreviations used in the app.

WSG is one such term, and while it can be used in stories, you’ll often see it in private messages.

If you don’t understand what this word means, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What does WSG mean in Snapchat

In Snapchat, WSG usually means “What’s good?” In this context, WSG is mainly used to ask how someone is doing and is often used to start a conversation.

Due to the colloquial nature of the abbreviation, you will most likely see this term used in direct messages on Snapchat, rather than in stories or other public messages, but you may still notice that WSG is used in these contexts.

Instagram Facebook is by no means exclusive to Snapchat, so you can also see it in conversations on other platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and others.