WCW is a term that has been hugely popular on platforms like Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram for many years, but if you don’t know what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

Over the years, social networks have been the source of a number of different slang terms and acronyms that are widely used to this day, and thanks to platforms such as TikTok, new phrases are constantly being created.

WCW is a term you may have seen on Snapchat, but it’s also been widely used on platforms like Twitter and Instagram for several years now.

You can see people posting images of certain people in their stories, whether they are celebrities or people they know in real life, with the caption “WCW”.

But if you don’t know, here’s everything you need to know about what WCW is and what it means.

What does WCW mean in Snapchat?

In social networks, WCW stands for “Women’s love for Wednesday.” This is a trend that originated on the internet many years ago, and usually people share photos of women they love or whom they find attractive.

You can see people posting images of women, including celebrities, or people they know in real life, on Snapchat, signing them simply “WCW.” the abbreviation in the application.

WCW is not unique to Snapchat, although it is commonly used on Snapchat, it is by no means unique to this platform and has been used on other platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and others for many years.

Another similar trend that you may notice on social media is MCM, or “Man Crush Monday”.