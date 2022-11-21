What Does WSP Mean? Explanation of The Internet Slang Term

WSP is a popular term used on various social media platforms including Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, but what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know about what WSP means.

Over time, more and more slang terms and abbreviations are being created on the Internet, and most of them are used as a way to simplify typing and make sending messages or writing messages even easier.

Many of these terms are widely used on platforms such as Twitter, TikTok and Instagram, and while some are more common in posts and comments, some are more commonly used in private messages.

WSP is an acronym that you may have seen on the most popular social media platforms, but if you don’t understand what it means, here’s all you need to know.

What does WSP mean?

In many cases, WSP is an abbreviation of the phrase “what happened”. Like a full phrase, you can use WSP to start a conversation with someone using the direct message feature on platforms like TikTok, Twitter, or just through text.

In turn, WSP can also stand for “WhatsApp”, a popular instant messaging platform. In this case, people can use WSP when they ask if you have an account on the platform and if you prefer to communicate in this application instead of Snapchat.

Some people also say that, in their opinion, the abbreviation means “That poppin”, so each person can have a different definition in mind when using it.

There are, of course, other things that WSP can mean besides the definitions above, but they are probably less common.