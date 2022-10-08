Snapchat users have received notifications informing them of an “unseen story,” but what exactly does that mean? Here’s all you need to know.

Snapchat, a multimedia instant messaging platform, has millions of active users around the world who use the app daily to share images, videos and direct messages with their friends.

People can also post using the hugely popular “stories” feature in the app, which is an image or video on your profile that disappears after 24 hours and can be viewed by a list of people you select.

In October, some users reported receiving notifications in which “unseen history” was written next to the username of one of their contacts, but many do not understand what this notification actually means.

What does “unseen story” mean in Snapchat?

The “unseen history” notification on Snapchat means that one of your contacts has posted a story that you haven’t seen yet, and the app will remind you to view it before it is automatically deleted after a 24-hour period.

Some users have stated that, in their opinion, the notification means that one of their contacts has “not viewed” the story they posted, however, it currently seems impossible to remove your view from someone’s story after you have seen it.

You can manage your Snapchat notifications by logging into the app, clicking your profile, and then the gear icon. Scroll to “notifications” and select which notifications you want to enable or disable.