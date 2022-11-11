What Does The Word “rizz” Mean in TikTok? Explanation of The Slang Kai Senate

TikTok users introduce us to fun and quirky slang every day, and now the slang term “rizz” from Kai Senat is taking the platform by storm.

It can be difficult to keep track of all the variations of Internet slang that have appeared with the advent of TikTok. Whether it’s the riddle of “chupagetti” or finding yourself “rational,” TikTok users are now adding the slang term “rizz” to their vocabulary.

However, if you are not a fan of Kai Senat’s personality on social media, you may find yourself at a complete loss.

The value of Rizz in TikTok

Of course, when it comes to TikTok, the other slang is not exclusive to the platform and largely depends on the context in which it is used. For TikTokers who want to add a “twist” to their interactions, they may be looking for romance, as this term refers to impressing the desired other.

The word “rizz”, made popular by Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator Kai Senat, was often used by the creator to describe his skills when it comes to impressing women.

Since July 2021, Kai Senat has been overseeing the Rizz Academy, which helps improve the romantic skills of his friends. But if they want to get serious about finding this special connection, they will need to get one of three “ratings” from Cenat: W, V and L.

L is undoubtedly the worst, and W means “victory” for your efforts.

According to the Senate, the “unspoken rizz” is more specific and “very rare”, and this term implies that the appearance of a person is enough to look after a potential partner.

That’s it, now you’re ready to go out and improve your rizz game.